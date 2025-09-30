South Florida Marketing CEO to Speak at Exclusive Event for Entrepreneurs and Business Owners

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The team at Fifth & Cor is excited to announce its participation in the upcoming “The Entrepreneurial Woman and Legacy Leavers” event for entrepreneurs and business owners.

The two-day event is being held October 18-19, 2025, from 10:00am to 6:30pm each day and will feature discussions and workshops to provide insights and knowledge to a collection of both new and seasoned entrepreneurs, female business leaders, and legacy leavers.

The theme of the event surrounds the intersection of personal development and business leadership, equipping attendees with both the emotional awareness and strategic mindset needed to grow sustainable, purpose-driven ventures. Designed to educate, empower, and inspire, the sessions will guide entrepreneurs in strengthening their confidence, communication, and clarity as they navigate the evolving landscape of modern business.

Attendees will have the opportunity to gain firsthand insight from CEOs and founders themselves, including Fifth & Cor’s CEO and Founder, Robin Dimond.

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to speak at this event,” said Dimond. “Having a chance to share my business background and exchange ideas with other entrepreneurs and leaders is something I’m really looking forward to doing. I hope to be able to inspire through my discussion of the power of community, while also drawing some inspiration of my own from others.”

Sessions at “The Entrepreneurial Woman and Legacy Leavers” will be 45 minutes to an hour, with interactive storytelling and Q&A that will allow everyone in the audience to be part of the discussion. Attendees will also leave the event with action steps they can apply to their own careers, while learning about the power of discernment and how to achieve balance in business.

To reserve your spot at this event, go here to register. Space is limited, so don’t miss this valuable networking opportunity.

For more information on Fifth & Cor and any inquiries, please visit https://www.fifthandcor.com/. For daily marketing updates and tips, follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.