ANY.RUN Launches Microsoft Defender Connectors to Accelerate Threat Response and Reduce Alert Noise

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ANY.RUN, a leader in interactive malware analysis and threat intelligence, today announced new connectors for Microsoft Defender that empower Security Operations Centers (SOCs) to automate alert enrichment, cut false positives, and respond to threats faster without leaving the Defender workspace.

𝐀𝐍𝐘.𝐑𝐔𝐍 & 𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐨𝐟𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬

SOCs using Microsoft Defender can seamlessly connect ANY.RUN’s solutions into their existing workflows, boosting their ability to combat advanced threats seamlessly and without disrupting existing processes.

The ANY.RUN connectors include:

● 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐛𝐨𝐱 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫: Automates the analysis of suspicious files and URLs, delivering detailed behavioral insights and IOCs directly within Microsoft Defender.

● 𝐓𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐅𝐞𝐞𝐝𝐬 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫: Provides real-time, actionable indicators of compromise (IOCs) to enable proactive threat detection.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐎𝐂 𝐓𝐞𝐚𝐦𝐬

The connectors empower SOC teams to triage alerts efficiently, detect elusive malware, and resolve incidents with speed, all while reducing operational overhead.

● 𝐅𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Automated sandbox analysis reduces mean time to respond (MTTR) by tens of percent per incident.

● 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐓𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Real-time Threat Intelligence Feeds from 15,000+ organizations uncover evasive malware missed by signature-based tools.

● 𝐑𝐞𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭 𝐁𝐮𝐫𝐧𝐨𝐮𝐭: Automation slashes Tier 1 workload by 20%, freeing teams for high-priority tasks.

● 𝐒𝐞𝐚𝐦𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐟𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐬: Pre-built playbooks embed ANY.RUN’s Interactive Sandbox and TI Feeds directly into Microsoft Defender, preserving existing workflows.

Learn more and see how to set up the connectors on ANY.RUN’s blog.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐍𝐘.𝐑𝐔𝐍

ANY.RUN supports over 15,000 organizations worldwide, including sectors like banking, healthcare, telecom, retail, and manufacturing, by helping security teams build stronger, faster, and more resilient cybersecurity operations.

Through its cloud-based Interactive Sandbox, analysts can safely investigate and understand malware behavior across Windows, Linux, and Android systems. Combined with TI Lookup, YARA Search, and Threat Intelligence Feeds, ANY.RUN equips teams with the tools they need to accelerate investigations, reduce security risks, and collaborate more effectively.

