Arizona Local Sandwich Chain opens new location in Tempe, Arizona

Unforgettable Sandwich

Arizona sandwich shop, Baggin's Gourmet Sandwiches opens new location in Tempe, Arizona adding to their 12 other shops with the most recent one in Scottsdale.

TEMPE, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Baggin’s, Inc dba Baggin's Gourmet Sandwiches will be bringing their award winning sandwich, The Unforgettable among other customer favorites like the Cowboy and Bread Bowl Salads to Tempe, Arizona. This will be their second location in the Phoenix area. Known for high quality ingredients and yummy signature sandwich combinations for lunch and dinner, they will also be including their impressive catering services.Baggin’s plans to bring their version of gourmet sandwiches and salads to the Valley area along with their tradition of many house-made items, including a free chocolate chip cookie which has been the perfect treat at the end of a satisfying sandwich in every lunch bag.The new location will be at the Tempe Food Court located at 1900 E 5th Street, Tempe Arizona 85288. This location will have a shared lobby with other concepts but will provide all the usual fare on Baggin's menu for take away and delivery through their website which is recommeneded for best pricing and no service fees. They will also offer 3rd party delivery.Catering services through Baggin's offers all customer favorites including deli sides by the pound, whole cakes and dessert platters and hot and cold sandwich offerings for 5 to 5000 guests.Baggin’s Gourmet Sandwiches started in 1984 with a dream about a chocolate chip cookie and has expanded into this 13th location serving the best sandwiches, salads, soups and desserts.

The Unforgettable Sandwich

