Tucson Local Restaurant Chain Expanding to Phoenix

With 11 Tucson locations, Baggin’s Gourmet Sandwiches will be opening a new store in Scottsdale, Arizona at the end of May 2024 at Scottsdale Road & Acoma.

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, USA, April 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Baggin’s Gourmet Sandwiches - Baggin’s, Inc will be bringing their award winning sandwich, The Unforgettable among other customer favorites like the Cowboy and Bread Bowl Salads to the Phoenix area. Known for high quality ingredients and yummy signature sandwich combinations for lunch and dinner, they will also be including their impressive catering services.Baggin’s plans to bring their version of gourmet sandwiches and salads to the Valley area along with their tradition of many house-made items, including a free chocolate chip cookie which has been the perfect treat at the end of a satisfying sandwich in every sack.The new location will be at 14202 N Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, Arizona 85254. They will be open for in house dining, take away, and delivery through their website. They will also offer catering services and 3rd party delivery.Catering services offer all customer favorites including deli sides by the pound, whole cakes and dessert platters and hot and cold sandwich offerings for 5 to 5000 guests.Baggin’s Gourmet Sandwiches started in 1984 with a dream about a chocolate chip cookie and have expanded the Tucson area. History of how it all started: https://tinyurl.com/38mnu9us Locations: https://bagginsgourmet.com/locations/ Website: https://bagginsgourmet.com/