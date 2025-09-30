Haven Senior Living Partners Launches Equity Raise for Texas Senior Housing Portfolio

Leveraging 2.46% fixed rate non-recourse debt

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Haven Senior Living Partners (HSLP) has launched a Regulation D 506(c) equity raise to acquire two stabilized assisted living communities in Texas. The $4.3 million offering gives accredited investors direct access to cash-flowing senior housing assets backed by HUD-insured debt fixed at 2.46%—a rate significantly below current market interest levels. The assets, located in Texas, total 117 units and have averaged 95%+ occupancy over the past three years. They are being acquired at ~$75,000 per unit, a 66% discount to replacement cost, and are projected to deliver a 26% IRR and a 2.7x equity multiple over a five-year hold.

Partnering with a Leading Operator

To execute this investment, HSLP has partnered with Colonial Oaks Communities, a seasoned Texas-based senior housing operator, and Voralto, a national asset manager with 45+ years of experience and an average historical IRR of 31%.

“This is one of the most de-risked senior housing opportunities available today,” said John Hauber, Founder and CEO Haven Senior Living Partners. “With stabilized occupancy, deeply discounted pricing, and below-market HUD financing locked in, we’ve structured an offering that aligns purpose with performance.”

Offering Summary:

• Offering Size: $4.35 million in LP equity (min. $100,000 per accredited investor)

• Assets: 117 assisted living units across 2 campuses

• Occupancy: 95%+ three-year historical average

• Debt: $5.89 million HUD 232 loans at 2.46% fixed

• Returns: 26% target LP IRR; 2.7x multiple; 9% cumulative preferred return

• Distribution: Quarterly cash flow-based distributions

• Exit: 5-year hold

Senior Housing Market Tailwinds

The investment capitalizes on macroeconomic trends, including a projected 550,000-unit shortfall in senior housing by 2030 and the doubling of the 85+ population by 2040. Both properties are in underserved markets with limited competition—offering strong pricing power and long-term demand durability. With construction costs exceeding $218,000 per unit in the region, these acquisitions most likely provide a significant arbitrage opportunity for investors seeking stabilized, income-producing real estate with built-in appreciation.

Ideal for:

Accredited high-net-worth investors (HNWIs)

Family offices and RIA platforms pursuing income-generating alternatives

Values-driven investors focused on legacy, faith, and long-term stability

About Haven Senior Living Partners

Haven Senior Living Partners is a values-based real estate investment and asset management firm focused on acquiring and repositioning high-quality senior housing assets throughout the Sun Belt. With over $3 billion in real estate transactions executed by its leadership, HSLP combines institutional discipline with values-aligned stewardship to deliver inflation-resistant income and capital growth.

Legal Disclaimer:

