HavenCo, LLC Launches the First End to End SaaS Platform Built for Senior Living Real Estate and Operations – SeniorCRE™

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HavenCo, LLC today announced the public launch of its vertical SaaS platform that unifies the full senior living commercial real estate (CRE) lifecycle—from discovery and underwriting to deal rooms, closing workflows, and senior living operations. Built specifically for assisted living, memory care, independent living, skilled nursing, and CCRCs, SeniorCRE™ centralizes data, automates diligence, and streamlines collaboration across all stakeholders.

“Senior living transactions and operations are complex, regulated, and historically fragmented across spreadsheets, email, and generic tools,” said John Hauber, Founder & CEO of HavenCo, LLC. “SeniorCRE™ brings the entire workflow into a single, secure system of record—so investors can underwrite faster, brokers can close sooner, operators can manage their businesses, and seniors and staff ultimately benefit from better run communities.”

What Launches Today

• Listings & Discovery: High performance senior housing listings with advanced filters, map search, alerts/watchlists, and side by side comps.

• Underwriting & Analytics: Built in IRR/NPV, DSCR, cap rate and 10 year Pro Formas; sensitivity analysis and portfolio roll ups.

• Deal Rooms & Diligence: Secure, role based virtual deal rooms; versioned documents; e sign integrations; task timelines and automated reminders.

• Operator Platform: Operations suite including work orders & preventive maintenance, inspections & life safety checks, staffing & scheduling, policy/incident management, care plans, survey readiness, activity & wellness scheduling, family engagement portal, vendor coordination, and KPI dashboards tied to financial outcomes.

• Portfolio & Operations: Executive dashboards, investor ready reporting, facility work orders, inspections, and emergency preparedness.

• Vendor Marketplace: Verified service providers with profiles, case studies, and RFP participation.

• Enterprise Grade Trust: SSO/MFA, row level security (RLS), encryption at rest/in transit, immutable audit logs, and compliance frameworks.

“SeniorCRE™ bridges the gap between transaction and operations,” added Hauber. “Our customers don’t just close; they are operationally ready on day one.”

Who It’s For

• Investors, Family Offices, HNWI: Curated deal flow, decision quality analytics, and automated reporting.

• Brokers & Advisors: Listings, lead management, virtual deal rooms, and closing coordination.

• Operators: Facility workflows, compliance readiness, and vendor coordination tied to financial outcomes.

• Lenders: Transparent, auditable diligence with DSCR coverage and document collaboration.

• Vendors: Verified marketplace presence and structured RFPs.

Availability

SeniorCRE™ is available today in multiple subscription plans with 7-day trials—with optional add ons for API access, advanced analytics, implementation services, educational programming, audit exports, and marketplace features. Organizations can request a demo or onboarding consultation by visiting the Platform Demos.

About SeniorCRE™

SeniorCRE™ is a unified SaaS platform that modernizes senior living commercial real estate by connecting capital, transactions, and operations in one secure system. Purpose built for assisted living, memory care, independent living, skilled nursing, and CCRCs, SeniorCRE™ helps teams underwrite faster, close sooner, and operate with confidence.

About HavenCo, LLC

HavenCo, LLC is the parent company of Haven Senior Investments, Haven Realty, and SeniorCRE™. Based in Dallas, Texas, HavenCo builds technologically enabled services and capital solutions that strengthen the senior living ecosystem—from brokerage and advisory to investments, operations support, and software.

Trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Feature availability may vary by plan and region.

