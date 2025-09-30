Rising Kart Racer Liam Nachawati Launches European, U.S. Schedule After USPKS Pro Kart Series Win

Nachawati capping a year of podium finishes with worldclass events in fall, winter race season

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fresh from a first-place finish at the U.S. Pro Kart Series (USPKS), Texas-based karting racer Liam Nachawati has a full fall and winter calendar of races on tracks in Europe and the United States.A high-profile August 2025 victory at the USPKS in New Castle, Indiana, is the latest in a string of prominent podium finishes in the mini swift division. Nachawati dominated at the USPKS, qualifying for pole position and taking the checkered flag. Consistently showcasing his speed, Liam clinched the pole position just weeks later at two other national races, the IAME Grands and at the Stars Championship Series.Nachawati has delivered standout performances on both U.S. and international tracks in 2025. He started the year with a first-place finish in the SuperKarts USA Winter Series in Orlando after starting in 40th position. Weeks earlier, he was the top American finisher at the WSK Final Cup in Lonato, Italy. In February 2025, he earned pole position out of 78 drivers in the Mini GR.3 division and secured multiple heat wins at Lonato. Following an eight-week break to recover from a broken wrist, Liam returned in the summer stronger than ever, placing third in the SKUSA Race held in New Castle, Indiana. He followed up with a first-place finish at USPKS held weeks later in New Castle. Shortly after his success in Indiana, Liam continued to showcase his speed clinching the pole position at the IAME Grands and Stars Championship races held at Trackhouse Motorplex in Mooresville, North Carolina.Nachawati will finish the year up with races at the Super Nationals in Las Vegas and the World Series of Karting (WSK) Final Cup, as well as the Italian Championship Series . Follow Liam on Instagram and learn more about the Nachawati Racing Foundation here.

