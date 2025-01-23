Top-Ranked American Kart Racer Liam Nachawati Joins Infinity Sports Management

Liam Nachawadi placed first at the SKUSA Winter Series in Orlando

Texas-based youth racer building on 2024 successes with podium win and packed U.S., international schedule

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Building on a successful 2024 race season on U.S. and international tracks, American kart racing talent Liam Nachawati has joined Infinity Sport Management.Nachawati, 10, has emerged as one of the top-ranked mini swift kart racers in U.S. and international events. Already in 2025, he placed first at the SKUSA Winter Series in Orlando, Florida, and is driving in the GR3 category this week at the WSK World Series of Karting in La Conca, Italy, this week. In November 2024, he was a top finisher and the fastest American at the World Series of Karting at Lonato, Italy, and had strong finishes in major races throughout 2024.Infinity Sports Management manages some of the top drivers from karting through Formula One. The group is known for developing the world’s next generation of drivers and equipping them with the best team and support network. Infinity’s roster includes current and former F1 drivers and numerous top-ranked drivers rising through the ranks.“We are delighted to have Liam join us,” said Infinity Sports Management Director Gary Catt. “Given Liam’s raw talent on track and boundless creativity, his potential in this industry is undeniable. We’re super excited for the season ahead.”Nachawati, who has been a competitive kart racer for half of his life, races with Kart Republic and Jay Howard Driver Development in U.S.-based races. He is a team member of Italy-based BabyRace Driver Academy under the direction of former Formula drivers, Leonardo and Alesio Lorandi.Love for motor sports culture runs in the family. Nachawati’s grandfather immigrated to the U.S. from Lebanon and worked 30 years as a spot welder on a General Motors assembly line, building Cadillac Escalades. His father worked summers on the assembly line while putting himself through law school. Liam’s goal is to reach the F1 ranks, and he is excited about the planned addition of a Cadillac team to F1 in 2026.“What sets me apart is my relentless determination and commitment to improvement,” Nachawati said. “I approach every lap with the goal of being better than the last. I’m constantly working with my teams and coaches to refine strategies, improve performance, and learn from every experience, whether it’s a victory or a tough race.”Follow Liam on social media at https://www.instagram.com/liamnachawati or https://www.tiktok.com/@liamnachawati01

