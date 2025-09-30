Outlander’s Sam Heughan Debuts The Cocktail Diaries Followed by R.J. Halbert’s Cinematic Audiobook Caretaker

Sam Heughan Authors R.J. Halbert

A special episode of Moments with Marianne Radio Show airs today at 3:07 PM PT / 6:07 PM ET on KMET 1490 AM & 98.1 FM, an ABC News Radio Affiliate

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Step into a world where adventure meets imagination. Today on Moments with Marianne Radio Show, host Marianne Pestana delivers an irresistible blend of spirited recipes, cinematic storytelling, and star power: Sam Heughan, the beloved Outlander star and bestselling author of The Cocktail Diaries: A Spirited Adventure, and founder of the award-winning Sassenach Spirits kicks off the hour with a spirited journey through cocktails, history, and adventure.Sam Heughan's interview is followed by Jason and Rhonda Halbert, the award-winning husband-and-wife team behind the supernatural audiobook Caretaker: The Goodpasture Chronicles. Their hit audiobook features a celebrity-packed cast including Henry Ian Cusick, Kelly Clarkson, Amy Grant, Charles Esten, Hayley Orrantia, and Michael Shanks, with an original score by Joseph Trapanese, creating a truly immersive, cinema-like audio experience. Jason, an Emmy- and Grammy-winning producer and longtime Music Director for The Kelly Clarkson Show, appears with Rhonda, a seasoned music and television manager and creative producer whose vision helped shape the world of Caretaker. Together, they share the journey behind their highly-acclaimed audiobook production.A Spirited Journey with Sam HeughanBeloved worldwide for his role as Jamie Fraser in the hit series Outlander, Sam Heughan now invites listeners to join him on an unforgettable journey through cocktails, history, and travel. In his new book, The Cocktail Diaries: A Spirited Adventure, Heughan shares the stories and inspirations behind his favorite drinks, the cultural roots of cocktails, and his passion for exploring the world. Fans will discover the art of storytelling woven into every recipe, from the history behind classic drinks to his favorite concoctions for fellow Outlander enthusiasts.Order The Cocktail Diaries on Amazon: https://a.co/d/5p3nARa Discover Sassenach Spirits: https://sassenachspirits.com Caretaker's Cinematic Audiobook Experience with Rhonda & Jason HalbertAlso featured on today’s show are Rhonda and Jason Halbert, the award-winning husband-and-wife creative team behind the supernatural hit audiobook Caretaker: The Goodpasture Chronicles. Recognized by USA Today and The Kelly Clarkson Show, Caretaker delivers a truly cinematic audiobook experience — immersing listeners in a story that feels like stepping into a movie, brought to life by a star-studded cast and unforgettable sound design. The Halberts share the inspiration behind bringing their supernatural thriller to life and offer a glimpse into the upcoming sequel, Servant, which explores deeper family secrets, dark inheritances, and ancient legacies.Order Caretaker audiobook on Audible: https://a.co/d/bDSSdEq For book clubs or to learn more visit: https://www.rjhalbert.com Tune In for this exciting episode of Moments with Marianne Radio Show, airing TODAY at 3:07 PM PT / 6:07 PM ET on KMET 1490AM & 98.1FM, an ABC News Radio Affiliate in Southern California: https://www.kmet1490am.com For Show Information and Media Inquiries contact us at:Marianne PestanaHost & Executive Producer, Moments with Marianne Radio Show

