The Digital Euro vs. Stablecoins: The Future of Money Is Debated at MERGE Madrid

Over 200 experts join MERGE Madrid (Oct 7–9) as banks and crypto giants like Ripple, Kraken, Bit2Me debate the future of money, regulation, and Web3 adoption.

MADRID, SPAIN, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The central focus for regulators, banks, and companies in 2025 is no longer whether financial transformation will occur, but what form the future of money is beginning to take.Options include the digital euro, backed by the European Central Bank; stablecoins issued by technology giants and payment platforms; and decentralized assets such as Bitcoin, which continue to challenge traditional financial systemsThese issues will be at the heart of MERGE Madrid — the international gathering taking place from October 7 to 9 — which will turn the Spanish capital into a key connection point between Europe and Latin America.The event will bring together monetary authorities, major banks, and leading voices from the fintech and crypto ecosystem to debate the future of the financial system.Regulators and traditional banking vs. digital innovationThe event will feature the participation of the European Banking Authority (EBA), Spain’s National Securities Market Commission (CNMV), Argentina’s CNV, Brazil’s CVM, and Chile’s CMF — alongside central banks such as the Bank of Spain and the Central Bank of Chile.Their presence reflects the growing urgency to address the risks and opportunities posed by new forms of digital money — from financial stability to investor protection.Major banks — including Santander, BBVA, JP Morgan, and Citi — will share the stage with crypto-native companies like Binance, Bit2Me, Ripple, and Kraken. While traditional institutions work to understand how to integrate digital assets into their services without compromising security and trust, fintechs are moving fast with solutions aimed at building a more open, agile, and global financial system.The tech sector will also be strongly represented, with executives from Amazon, Microsoft, and the London Stock Exchange Group — including Damu Winston (Global Head of Web3 Innovation at Amazon) and Jaime de Mora (CTO for Startups and Unicorns at Microsoft EMEA).Madrid, a bridge between Europe and Latin AmericaThe participation of regulators and central banks from Latin America adds another layer to the conversation. Countries like Brazil, Argentina, and Chile have become testing grounds for regulatory and technological innovation. What’s being tested there could either pave the way for Europe or highlight key differences in an increasingly fragmented global financial landscape.MERGE Madrid reaffirms its role as a strategic bridge between Europe and Latin America, bringing together institutions, governments, and companies from both continents around Web3 innovation. This year’s edition features confirmed participation from key entities such as the Central Bank of Chile, Argentina’s National Securities Commission (CNV), Chile’s Financial Market Commission (CMF), and the European Banking Authority — all sharing their vision for the industry alongside the Bank of Spain and Spain’s CNMV. This transatlantic connection takes on even greater significance as the event coincides with Hispanic Heritage Week, positioning Madrid as the capital of Ibero-American cooperation — now also in the realm of the decentralized economy.Over 200 international expertsThe event will gather over 200 high-level speakers across three key sectors.From traditional banking, confirmed participants include Coty de Monteverde (Banco Santander), Francisco Maroto (BBVA), David Cunningham (Citi), Kirsten Jones (J.P. Morgan Chase), Gabriel Campa (TowerBank), and Pablo Arboleda Niño (Bancolombia).From the native Web3 ecosystem, speakers include Javier García de la Torre (Binance), Eric Piscini (Hashgraph), Cassie Craddock (Ripple), Robby Yung (Animoca Brands), and Charles d'Haussy (dYdX Foundation) — key players driving infrastructure, DeFi, and the integration of AI with Web3.The corporate and fintech track will feature Damu Winston (Amazon), Esteban Sadurni (Checkout.com), Victor Yung (Hamilton Lane), Michael Higgins (Hidden Road), Dotun Rominiyi (London Stock Exchange Group), and Jaime de Mora (Microsoft EMEA), who will explore both the strategic and technical dimensions of digital transformation.The agenda will feature panels on the industry’s most pressing challenges:● “Global Regulators and Crypto: Different Approaches, Shared Challenges” (EBA, Chile’s CMF, Brazil’s CVM)● “MiCA Meets Traditional Finance: The Future Starts Today”(Santander, BBVA, and European fintechs)● “What Will Payments Look Like in Ten Years? Trends, Risks and Opportunities” (Citi, Ripple, and global platforms)● “Governments, Banks & Blockchain: Building Trust in the Digital Economy” (Bank of Spain and Central Bank of Chile)● “The Banking Playbook for Crypto in Spain and Latin America” (Binance, Banco Santander, Boerse Stuttgart Digital, Wenia (Bancolombia).The Backing of Leading Companies: MERGE’s Key DifferentiatorMajor events require major backing — and this year, MERGE is supported by a growing roster of top-tier companies, including: Binance, Bit2Me, BSV Association, Ripple, ATH21, Boerse Stuttgart Digital, Crypto Finance, finReg360, ikigii by Towerbank, Kraken, Arbitrum, Asensi Abogados, Avenia, Bitso Business, Ciudad Autónoma de Ceuta, CryptoMKT, EigenCloud, Hedera, IE University, ISBE, La Familia, Lace, Lirium, Notabene, Parfin, Stakely, Taurus, TRM Labs, and Valencia Innovation Capital.For more information about MERGE Madrid, the agenda, and how to get tickets, visit https://www.mmerge.io About MERGE MadridMERGE Madrid is a pioneering event in the Web3 and Blockchain space. Taking place from October 7 to 12, 2025 at Palacio de Cibeles in Madrid, it serves as a key meeting point for professionals and enthusiasts of these emerging technologies — aiming to bridge Latin America and Europe in one space, and position Madrid as a nerve center for innovation and technological progress.Beyond its institutional and business focus, MERGE Madrid blends technology with culture, offering a parallel program of cultural experiences around the city — including concerts, art exhibitions, gastronomic routes, and more — allowing attendees to immerse themselves in Spanish and Madrilenian culture.MERGE brings disruption to the table by acting as a connector between different realities — cultural, technological, and generational. It’s a space for finding answers, alternative perspectives, and the unpredictable, through the fusion of viewpoints, experts, and diverse sectors.● Claim: The global event that connects Latin America and Europe, Technology and Culture, around Web3.● Attendees: 3,000● Origin: Latin America and Europe● Congress: Multiple stages, 3 days of conferences with 200+ national and international speakers● Tech Summit: October 10th, a full day dedicated to technical profiles with workshops, bootcamps, technical panels, demo day, and more● Expo Area: 3,000+ m² with Stands, NFT Gallery, Metaverse Zone, and Tech Exhibition Hall ● Culture: Concerts, art exhibitions, gastronomy experiences, and sports activities ● Networking: City-wide networking events, 1:1 meetings, VIP Dinner● Dates: October 7–12, 2025● Location: Madrid, Spain● Languages: English and Spanish, with live translationMedia Contact:Eu CabreraHead of Marketingeu@mmerge.iotg: @eucabrera

