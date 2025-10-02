Embarc Advisors and Managing Partner Jay Jung Partner with Collective 54

Collective 54 Logo Embarc Advisors Logo

Ecosystem consolidates around category leader Collective 54, delivering time and cost savings to members.

Collective 54 has built an impressive toolkit for boutique service firm founders, helping their community members overcome barriers and continue their growth trajectory.” — Jay Jung, Embarc Advisors

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Collective 54 today announced a strategic partnership with Embarc Advisors and its founder and managing partner, Jay Jung. This collaboration further cements Collective 54’s position as the category leader, consolidating the ecosystem of trusted partners serving the boutique professional services market.“Members of Collective 54 no longer have to waste cycles vetting M&A and finance advisory partners,” said Jeff Klaumann, President of Collective 54. “By curating proven firms like Embarc Advisors, we allow our members to bypass risk, accelerate decision-making, and focus on growing their businesses.”“This is an exciting partnership for Embarc Advisors,” said Jay Jung. “Collective 54 has built an impressive toolkit for boutique service firm founders, helping their community members overcome barriers and continue their growth trajectory. We are excited to contribute our experience in finance and transactions to help members scale faster, prepare for exits, and unlock value while also standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the best in the industry.”Embarc Advisors has become a go-to partner for boutique firms seeking sophisticated financial leadership without the overhead of a full-time CFO.Embarc Advisors provides outsourced CFO services, transaction advisory, and strategic financial consulting to growth-stage businesses. Combining Wall Street expertise with practical operating experience, the firm delivers tailored financial solutions that drive business value and operational efficiency. www.embarcadvisors.com Collective 54 is the world’s leading community for founders of boutique professional services firms. Leveraging proprietary insights from 4,000 founder interviews, 2,000 coaching sessions, and 50 successful exits, Collective 54 delivers curated knowledge, peer networks, and ecosystem partnerships to help members grow, scale, and exit successfully. www.collective54.com

