Media Mister Acquires Buy Real Media in a Strategic Multi-Six-Figure Deal to Supercharge Social Media Marketing

Media Mister has acquired Buy Real Media in a multi-six-figure deal to enhance social media marketing services and better serve clients in the industry.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Media Mister, a leader in social media marketing services, is thrilled to announce the acquisition of Buy Real Media, a trusted provider of organic social media engagement solutions, in a multi-six-figure deal. This strategic acquisition marks a significant milestone for Media Mister, strengthening its global presence and expanding its portfolio of services designed to help clients achieve authentic and sustainable growth across social media platforms.

With this merger, Media Mister will integrate Buy Real Media’s services, including social media growth tools, reputation management, and engagement packages, into its existing platform. This will provide customers with even more robust and tailored solutions to boost their presence across popular social media platforms like Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and others.

“We are thrilled to bring Buy Real Media into the Media Mister family,” said John Rampton, Chief Operating Officer of Media Mister. “This acquisition allows us to leverage Buy Real Media’s expertise while continuing to innovate and offer more comprehensive solutions for our clients, all while maintaining our commitment to safe and organic growth strategies.”

The transition will be seamless for existing customers, as all accounts, order histories, and affiliate data will automatically be migrated to the Media Mister platform starting in October 2025. There will be no disruption in service, and users will be automatically redirected from the Buy Real Media website to Media Mister.

What This Acquisition Means for Customers

From October 1, 2025, all new orders should be placed through Media Mister, with no action required from current customers. Account details, past orders, and tracking information will remain intact, and the website transition will be smooth, ensuring uninterrupted service.

This integration will offer enhanced social media growth packages, including more options for increasing engagement on platforms such as Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok. Customers can continue to enjoy high-quality services at competitive rates, along with the same level of responsive customer support they’ve come to trust.

What This Acquisition Means for Affiliates

Affiliates of Buy Real Media will now operate under the Media Mister umbrella, continuing to earn 60% commission on each sale. All existing affiliate commissions for September will be processed in October 2025, ensuring continuity. Affiliates will need to update their links to Media Mister by October 1, 2025, to ensure they don’t miss out on commissions. With access to improved reporting tools and resources, affiliates will be able to further optimize their efforts and maximize their earnings.

Strengthening Our Commitment to Authentic Social Media Growth

Both Media Mister and Buy Real Media have long been committed to providing organic and authentic social media growth solutions. This acquisition strengthens Media Mister’s position in the market by offering even more value to customers and partners worldwide.

“Our goal has always been to provide clients with safe, effective, and long-lasting growth,” said Rampton. “Now, with the combined resources of Media Mister and Buy Real Media, we are even better positioned to help businesses, influencers, and individuals build meaningful online presences.”

About Media Mister

Media Mister is a leading provider of social media marketing services, offering customized solutions to enhance visibility, engagement, and credibility across major social platforms. Over the past 13 years, Media Mister has helped hundreds of thousands of clients increase their social media presence through safe, organic strategies.

Website: https://www.mediamister.com/

