SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Handle Monitor Announces Major Milestone with Enhanced Features in Version 2.0

Handle Monitor, the premier platform for tracking and securing social media handles, has unveiled its highly anticipated Version 2.0. This major update introduces a host of new features, improvements, and enhanced user experiences designed to help users claim their perfect handles across platforms such as X, Instagram, TikTok, Twitch, Facebook, and Pinterest.

The new update includes a fresh website design and layout, as well as support for additional platforms like Facebook and Pinterest, expanding its reach to six major social media networks. The update also introduces new free tools like the Pinterest and Facebook Handle Checker, as well as a Facebook and Social Media Username Generator to help users easily discover and secure the ideal handle.

“Our goal with Handle Monitor is to provide users with the most streamlined and efficient tools for securing the handles they want,” said Sathishkumar V, Managing Director of KudoMetrics LLC. “With Version 2.0, we’ve enhanced our platform’s functionality, making it even easier to track handle availability and access new features that give our users a competitive edge in the crowded social media landscape.”

In addition to these exciting new features, Handle Monitor 2.0 introduces an updated pricing structure that ensures ongoing value for both current and new users. Existing customers will continue to enjoy the same affordable rates of $4.99 per month or $44.99 per year.

New customers can access the enhanced platform for just $7.99 per month or $79.90 per year. Pricing adjustments will apply if renewal deadlines are missed. The update also brings improvements to the platform’s payment flows, with Stripe payments now operating from the U.S. for smoother global transactions.

Handle Monitor continues to prioritize data security, offering enterprise-level protection and real-time monitoring of handle availability, sending instant notifications to users when their desired handle becomes available.

“No matter how many accounts you’re managing, Handle Monitor makes sure you never miss out on snagging that perfect handle,” said Sathishkumar. “Whether it’s securing a handle across multiple platforms or staying up to date on availability, our platform ensures you’re always in the loop.”

For more information about Handle Monitor Version 2.0, and to claim your perfect handle today, visit https://handlemonitor.com.

