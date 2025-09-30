Deep Sync Highlighted in Snowflake’s Fourth Annual Modern Marketing Data Stack Report as 'One to Watch'

Deep Sync Fuels Success in Data Enrichment Through Collaboration with Snowflake AI Data Cloud

It’s an honor to be recognized for the second year in a row, this time as a company to watch in Snowflake’s 2026 Modern Marketing Data Stack report in the data and data enrichment space.” — Pieter DeTemmerman, CEO of Deep Sync

KIRKLAND, WA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Deep Sync today announced that it is being recognized by Snowflake , the AI Data Cloud company, as “One to Watch” in The Modern Marketing Data Stack 2026: How Marketers Become Agents of Change in an AI-Driven World. Deep Sync was identified in Snowflake’s report for its standout work in the Data & Data Enrichment Solutions category.The fourth annual edition of Snowflake’s Modern Marketing Data Stack identifies the technologies, solutions, and platforms adopted by Snowflake customers. Snowflake assessed the use of marketing technologies by more than 11,100 customers to determine how AI, privacy, and data gravity are continuing to accelerate the evolution of Martech and Adtech across 13 categories. Last year, Deep Sync was recognized as a leader in the Data Hygiene and Enrichment Solutions category.“It’s an honor to be recognized for the second year in a row, this time as a company to watch in Snowflake’s 2026 Modern Marketing Data Stack report in the data and data enrichment space,” said Pieter DeTemmerman, CEO of Deep Sync. “As we continue to expand our work with the Snowflake AI Data Cloud, we look forward to providing our joint customers with the technology they need to become more data-driven.”Data enrichment technologies enable businesses to enhance their customer data with external datasets to paint a more precise and holistic picture. Deep Sync’s identity graph is built from the ground up on a framework of direct mail-grade personal information for real-world individuals and households using persistent identifiers that move with consumers’ life events. Deep Sync offers comprehensive audience insights and deterministic identity datasets, facilitating precise audience targeting across online and offline marketing channels. This helps marketers to improve accuracy, conversion rates, customer satisfaction, brand loyalty, and efficiency of ad spend."Deep Sync's growth with Snowflake has led to its recognition as a key technology to watch in the data and data enrichment space, delivering solutions that address the ever-evolving needs of marketers,” said Denise Persson, Chief Marketing Officer at Snowflake. “We look forward to continuing to work with Deep Sync as they expand their capabilities on the Snowflake AI Data Cloud.”Learn more about the 2026 Modern Marketing Data Stack here About Deep SyncDeep Sync is the industry leader in deterministic identity and AI-powered data solutions. Leveraging our 35-year foundation of compiling direct mail-grade datasets, Deep Sync develops data-first technologies that power marketing, measurement, AI, and business intelligence for agencies and brands with our fully deterministic identity graph, privacy-first audiences, comprehensive data solutions, and integrations with leading platforms and cloud providers. To learn more about Deep Sync, visit deepsync.com.

