Deep Sync Builds Powerful End-to-End First-Party Data Solutions for Marketers

Deep Sync, a leading provider of omnichannel identity & data solutions, develops data onboarding, data hygiene & data enrichment solutions in Databricks.

We’re especially excited about the streamlined marketing workflows these solutions enable. For the first time, marketers can clean, enrich, and onboard their data, all within Databricks.” — Pieter De Temmerman, CEO, Deep Sync

KIRKLAND, WA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Deep Sync, a leading provider of omnichannel identity and data solutions, develops exclusive data onboarding, data hygiene, and data enrichment solutions directly within the Databricks Marketplace with the Databricks Data Intelligence for Marketing launch. These solutions enable Databricks customers to easily clean, enrich, and onboard their data at the click of a button.Now more than ever, brands must build strong connections with their existing customers while leveraging data-driven intelligence to find more customers like them. Deep Sync’s enhanced onboarding, hygiene, and enrichment solutions improve the quality and depth of a brand’s data and activate it across destinations—without leaving the Databricks workflow.“The Deep Sync hygiene, enrichment, and onboarding solutions, now available in the Databricks Marketplace, offer comprehensive first-party data tools powered by Delta Sharing. These offerings enable data scientists to build more robust and accurate analytical and AI models, support more effective marketing strategies, and improve audience targeting.” — David Kulwin, Director of Technology Partnerships, DatabricksDeep Sync’s new Enhanced Onboarding solution, currently in beta testing, improves onboarding match rates by an average of 25% and addressability by more than 100%, including examples of more than 200% when household match boosting is applied. Deep Sync is currently seeking clients that meet its testing parameters.Built with a focus on deterministic match boosting in near real-time, Deep Sync’s simple, self-service activation ingests customer data, enhances it with online and offline identifiers—including Mobile Advertising Identifiers (MAIDs), IP Addresses, and UID2s—and activates it on a multitude of platforms. Brands can now experience greater match rates and improved efficiency when they activate customer data on Meta, TikTok, Google Ads, Google DV360, and The Trade Desk within hours, even for millions of records.The Deep Sync Customer Data Hygiene solution accelerator enhances the quality and usability of Databricks customers’ first-party data by seamlessly integrating with Deep Sync’s industry-leading deterministic identity spine. This service provides a full suite of cleansing and suppression solutions with one easy-to-use process, providing customers with cleaner, more complete data for their analysis, modeling, and AI applications.Additionally, the Deep Sync Customer Data Enrichment solution accelerator in the Databricks Marketplace enables users to develop a deeper understanding of their current customers’ behaviors, needs, and wants by adding valuable data attributes—including demographic, geographic, financial, and more—to users’ customer records. This enables businesses to gain a more holistic view of their customers. Deep Sync’s multi-decade history of data compilation enables access to hundreds of attributes for enrichment.“At Deep Sync, we’re committed to delivering high-quality data solutions where businesses can easily access them. We’re especially excited about the streamlined marketing workflows these solutions enable. For the first time, marketers can clean, enrich, and onboard their data, all within Databricks' privacy-safe framework.” — Pieter De Temmerman, CEO, Deep SyncDeep Sync’s identity graph is built upon a national deterministic truth set of residential addresses covering 97% of U.S. consumers. The graph’s offline data is updated weekly, using high-quality data sources. Deep Sync's core data includes decades of change-of-address information, enabling Deep Sync to resolve duplicate records to common individual and household identifiers based on consumer movement over time.Existing Databricks clients can now access Deep Sync’s hygiene and enrichment solutions in the Databricks Marketplace. Simply search for “Deep Sync” in the Marketplace to see Deep Sync’s available products, services, and datasets. Complete code and instructions are available for a self-service experience.About DatabricksDatabricks is the Data and AI company. More than 10,000 organizations worldwide — including Block, Comcast, Condé Nast, Rivian, Shell, and over 60% of the Fortune 500 — rely on the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform to take control of their data and put it to work with AI. Databricks is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices around the globe, and was founded by the original creators of Lakehouse, Apache Spark™, Delta Lake, and MLflow. To learn more, follow Databricks on X, LinkedIn, and Facebook.Contact: Press@databricks.comAbout Deep SyncDeep Sync is the industry leader in deterministic identity and AI-powered data solutions. Leveraging our 35-year foundation of compiling direct mail-grade datasets, Deep Sync develops data-first technologies that power marketing, measurement, AI, and business intelligence for agencies and brands with our fully deterministic identity graph, privacy-first audiences, comprehensive data solutions, and integrations with leading platforms and cloud providers. To learn more about Deep Sync, visit www.deepsync.com

