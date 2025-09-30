Hallandale Beach CRA Announces Start of District 8 Streetscape Improvements
The Hallandale Beach Community Redevelopment Agency (HBCRA) announces the official start of the District 8 Streetscape Improvements Project.
"District 8 is the Cultural Heart of Hallandale Beach," said Faith Phinn, Deputy Executive/Director HBCRA. "These improvements are designed not only to beautify the area but to strengthen our business community, attract more visitors, and create a safer, more welcoming environment for everyone."
What to Expect During Construction
- Phased Work: Construction will occur in phases. The first phase will begin on N.E, First Avenue from Hallandale Beach Boulevard.
- Temporary Lane Closures: Detours and signage will be in place for drivers and pedestrians.
- Businesses Remain Open: All District 8 businesses will continue operating during construction.
Support Local – Businesses Are Open
The CRA is encouraging residents and visitors to continue supporting District 8 businesses during this period. Special promotions, community events, and marketing campaigns will highlight restaurants, shops, and services that remain open throughout the improvements.
Stay Informed
Residents and stakeholders are invited to stay connected through:
- Monthly Resident & Business Bulletins
- Construction Microsite & QR Code with real-time updates and maps
- Email Alerts & Hotline for quick information and concerns
About the Hallandale Beach CRA
The Hallandale Beach Community Redevelopment Agency is dedicated to eliminating and preventing slum and blight by revitalizing targeted areas, supporting economic development, and promoting community engagement.
For more information about the District 8 Streetscape Improvements, please visit https://cohbcra.org/ or contact the CRA office at (954) 457-2228.
