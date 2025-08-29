Gadsden County Tourist Development Council, MediumFour Win State Tourism Award at Florida Governor’s Conference

Gadsden County TDC and MediumFour Win State Tourism Award for #SmallCountyBigHeart Campaign

This award is a testament to what’s possible when storytelling meets strategy. We’re seeing real momentum — an increase in visitor spending and economic activity — and we’re just getting started.” — Commissioner Brenda Holt

CHAMPIONSGATE, FL, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Gadsden County Tourist Development Council (TDC), in partnership with its creative agency MediumFour, has earned a top honor at the 2025 Florida Governor’s Conference on Tourism for excellence in tourism marketing and economic impact.The TDC received the Flagler Awards 2025 Bronze Award for Rural County Marketing, marking a major milestone for the county’s newly launched tourism brand and marketing strategy. With a bold message and strategic approach, Gadsden County has seen measurable increases in tourism-related gas tax, sales tax and bed tax collections tied directly to TDC-promoted events.“This award is a testament to what’s possible when storytelling meets strategy,” said Commissioner Brenda Holt. “We’re seeing real momentum — an increase in visitor spending and economic activity — and we’re just getting started.”It is the first of a planned three-year effort to expand tourism visibility and investment in the rural county. The new campaign, anchored by the tagline #SmallCountyBigHeart, highlights events, outdoor adventure, antique and vintage shopping, heritage tourism and local business promotion.Under the leadership of Tourism Director Leslie Steele, the Gadsden County TDC partnered with MediumFour to roll out a nationwide strategy including content marketing, social media, digital advertising, radio and press engagement. The campaign has received strong public response, with record engagement across tourism touchpoints.“This is only the beginning,” said Michael Hall, founder of MediumFour . “Winning in year one shows what’s possible. We plan to raise the bar again next year.”The Gadsden County TDC and MediumFour will return to the 2026 Florida Governor’s Conference with an expanded strategy and the same goal: to win again— and to continue driving impact for the residents and businesses of Gadsden County.About the Gadsden County Tourist Development CouncilThe Gadsden County Tourist Development Council (GCTDC) is the official tourism marketing organization for Gadsden County, Florida. Dedicated to promoting the area’s unique blend of small-town charm, rich history, natural beauty and cultural heritage, the GCTDC supports economic growth by increasing visitation and enhancing the visitor experience. From the art-lined streets of Quincy to the riverside views of Chattahoochee and the outdoor adventures of Torreya State Park, Gadsden County is a destination where community pride and Southern hospitality meet. Learn more at VisitGadsdenCounty.com #SmallCountyBigHeart

