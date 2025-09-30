The plan to deliver Concordia’s future

A detailed concept plan of future infrastructure that will underpin 12,000 new homes to support around 25,000 to 30,000 new residents at Concordia over the next thirty years has been released.

The Malinauskas Labor Government has announced land rezoning equal to the size of Golden Grove at Concordia and has released details of the Concordia Basic Infrastructure Scheme which will unlock vital new housing and deliver essential public services to the area.

The concept plan highlights proposed infrastructure for Concordia, including future roads, neighbourhoods and a train station.

It also sets aside indicative locations for a future health facility, schools, recreation and community centres and a shopping centre that would sit on a main street.

A landscaped buffer zone will run around the outside of the development area which will keep housing from being built too close to existing primary production land and will preserve the character of the area.

The infrastructure scheme is a new approach that changes the way governments and developers deliver new communities in South Australia.

It will ensure that essential infrastructure such as roads, bridges, stormwater management, water and sewerage are planned and delivered in step with the new residential development.

This scheme will give future residents confidence that infrastructure will be accounted for, funded and delivered in line with the growth of one of South Australia’s largest ever land releases.

A key component of the scheme is introducing a new charging model enabling the recovery of infrastructure costs from developers as land is developed.

By setting out funding responsibilities and cost-sharing arrangements ahead of rezoning and development, the scheme guarantees that both landowners and developers make fair contributions toward the infrastructure required to sustain the new community.

The State Government will consult with landowners to finalise the scheme over the coming weeks.

This approach will streamline the development process and will prevent the piecemeal delivery of infrastructure that has previously led to delays and inconsistencies in other growth areas.

Importantly, development cannot occur until infrastructure requirements, costs, funding arrangements and timing in-line with stages of the development have been finalised.

The announcement of the Scheme coincides with the Minister for Planning adopting the Concordia Code Amendment which rezones the land for the future residential development.

With this rezoning, now well over 1,500 hectares of land has been rezoned by the Malinauskas Government since coming to government in 2022, with more than 2,000 further hectares set to be rezoned through code amendments still under assessment.

The Department for Housing and Urban Development has appointed Iain McPhillips as Scheme Coordinator to independently review infrastructure delivery and costs and engage formally with landowners and stakeholders.

The Infrastructure Scheme model will be used for development of major greenfield sites in future and will replace the use of infrastructure deeds which have struggled to maintain relevant costing over the lifetime of a development.

The Malinauskas Labor Government identified about 995 hectares of land at Concordia to be rezoned as part of the single largest release of residential land in the state’s history.

Rezoning the land by September 2025 was a key deadline in the Premier’s Housing Roadmap, meaning the project is on track for civil and landscape works to begin by the end of 2027 and the construction of homes to begin by the end of 2029.

Click here to see the concept infrastructure plan.

Quotes

Attributable to Nick Champion

Our Government will plan communities the right way by planning for essential infrastructure now, so new homes and services grow together, supporting residents from day one.

Releasing this concept plan is another significant milestone for the future of Concordia. The work we are doing now is turning the Concordia development from an idea into a community.

We are on track to deliver Concordia within the timeframes we committed to in the Housing Roadmap. Having the land rezoned now means we are on track for homes to start being built by the end of 2029.

The Infrastructure Scheme model will become the new benchmark for how to plan and develop growth areas, replacing ineffective and inefficient methods of the past that delayed and made critical housing supply more expensive.

Attributable to Mayor Bim Lange, Barossa Council

The Barossa Council has worked tirelessly to support the State’s vision for Concordia. We welcome the continued progress toward the release of much needed land for housing supply in the region and a considered approach to long-term planning and infrastructure delivery.

Council has partnered with stakeholders in planning for delivery of critical community and social infrastructure which complements the State’s Infrastructure Plan.

This includes extensive negotiations to ensure adequate provision of social infrastructure including recreation, sporting, administration and cultural.

We will continue to advocate in the best interests of our community when it comes to the level of infrastructure required for creating a self-sustaining, viable and healthy community, now and in the future.

Attributable to Mayor Nathan Shanks, Town of Gawler

The Town of Gawler welcomes the Concordia Roadmap and recognises the vital role our community will play in supporting new residents. Growth brings opportunity, but also pressure on infrastructure and services.

The Minister’s approach to ensure that essential infrastructure is planned and funded equitably is to be commended.

Open dialogue with the State Government and neighbouring councils is essential, and we’re committed to constructively working together as this historic change unfolds to hopefully assist in getting the best outcomes for the region.