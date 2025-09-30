Care Providers, Local Authorities, and Innovators Unite at the Startup Care Exhibition 2026

Startup Care Exhibition.

Collaboration at the Heart of Care: Providers, Local Authorities, and Innovators Unite at Startup Care Show

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The upcoming Startup Care Show will bring together care providers, local authorities, innovators, and commissioners in a unique event designed to foster collaboration, share best practice, and explore the future of social care.The exhibition will feature a wide range of exhibitors from across the care sector — from homecare providers and supported living specialists to digital health innovators and training organisations. With commissioners already lined up to attend, the Startup Care Show offers a rare opportunity for providers and innovators to showcase their services directly to decision-makers.Networking and CollaborationThe event is designed to act as a hub where providers can connect with commissioners, technology suppliers, and fellow care professionals. Through networking sessions, panel discussions, and live demonstrations, the Startup Care Show will provide a platform for collaboration that supports the delivery of high-quality, sustainable care.Spotlight on InnovationIn addition to traditional care services, the exhibition will highlight digital and environmental innovations, from smart home monitoring to carbon-neutral care delivery models. Start-ups and established providers alike will showcase new solutions aimed at improving efficiency, reducing hospital discharge delays, and enhancing outcomes for individuals receiving care.Voices from Across the SectorKeynote speakers will include experienced commissioners, care leaders, and innovators who will share insights into the challenges and opportunities facing the sector. Topics will range from workforce development and funding to the integration of technology and community-based care.“We are proud to launch the Startup Care Show as a platform for collaboration across the sector,” said Claire, founder of the exhibition. “With commissioners already confirmed to attend, this is a chance for providers to demonstrate the value they bring and for all parties to work together on solutions that really make a difference.”Event Details:Event: Startup Care ExhibitionDate: 01 July 2026Location: NEC BirminghamTickets/Registration: https://events.startupcare.co.uk/ The Startup Care Show is open to care providers, local authorities, commissioners, innovators, and anyone with an interest in shaping the future of care delivery.

