Startup Care Exhibition Puts Carers and Clients at the Heart of the Conversation

Bringing care to life

LONDON, KENT, UNITED KINGDOM, April 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Startup Care has announced that its upcoming exhibition will prioritise the voices of carers and private care clients, ensuring their lived experiences are central to the event’s conversations, activities, and future-facing outlook.The Startup Care Exhibition is designed to break down traditional barriers within the care sector. While showcasing suppliers, innovations and services, organisers are placing equal emphasis on listening to those at the core of care – the individuals who give and receive it daily.Entry to the exhibition will be free for individual carers and private care clients, and the programme will include panels and workshops shaped by their input. Themes include navigating care options, wellbeing for unpaid carers, and the challenges of accessing support in a fragmented system."We believe progress in care must begin with the people most affected by it," said Steven, Director of Startup Care. "Too often, carers and clients are talked about, not talked with. This exhibition changes that."In addition to networking opportunities and product demos, there will be a dedicated ‘Carer and Client Lounge’ – a quiet, accessible space for rest, conversation and peer connection. A number of advisory groups made up of carers and care recipients have also been consulted in designing the event.The exhibition is expected to welcome a wide range of stakeholders from across the UK, including care providers, tech innovators, community organisations and families. Organisers hope the event will serve as a catalyst for more inclusive conversations and lasting collaboration in the care sector.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.