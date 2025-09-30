She Wears the Badge: A Groundbreaking Look at Women in Law Enforcement by Dr. Jean Kanokogi and Dr. Anastasia Pytal

SHE WEARS THE BADGE: A WOMAN'S GUIDE TO EMPOWERMENT

Best-selling new release, She Wears the Badge, is a compelling book (979-8-9993552-0-1, paperback, $19.99, 979-8-9993552-1-8, hardcover, $29.99).

This book was born from countless conversations with women from rookies to veterans, as well as leaders, who shared similar experiences about needing mentorship, validation, guidance and hope.” — Dr. Jean Kanokogi and Dr. Anastasia Pytal

WHITEHOUSE STATION, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Co-authored by acclaimed retired U.S. Special Agent and author Jean Kanokogi, PhD, and board-certified clinical psychologist, Anastasia Pytal, MPA, PsyD, ABPP, this insightful work delves into the evolving role of women in law enforcement, offering a powerful and often untold perspective on their challenges, triumphs, and profound contributions to policing.She Wears the Badge provides an unprecedented look at the experiences of women in blue, from the front lines of patrol to the complexities of leadership roles. Dr. Kanokogi and Dr. Pytal bring to light the unique pressures and stereotypes women face, while celebrating their resilience, courage, and the significant impact they have on shaping a more inclusive and effective justice system. The book features candid insights, historical context, and personal anecdotes that will resonate with anyone.Dr. Jean Kanokogi is a leading advocate for officer wellness and resilience. She combines real-world law enforcement knowledge with a doctoral degree in psychology to inspire others through purpose, post-traumatic growth, and authenticity. Her previous work includes, ‘ Get Up & Fight ’, a story that championed strength and perseverance, as highlighted on ‘Good Morning America’.Dr. Anastasia Pytal, with her extensive background in working with first responders and training agencies, masterfully weaves together the diverse voices and experiences that form the heart of She Wears the Badge. Her meticulous research and compelling storytelling illuminate the complex realities of women in policing."This book was born from countless conversations with women from different ranks and locations from rookies to veterans, as well as leaders, who shared similar experiences about needing mentorship, validation, guidance and hope”, says Dr. Kanokogi and Dr. Pytal.She Wears the Badge is poised to become an essential read for law enforcement professionals, academics, policy makers, and for anyone inspired by the vital role women play in shaping our society. You can find She Wears the Badge at Amazon Barnes & Noble and wherever books are sold.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.