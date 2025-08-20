Black Empowerment & Community Council Opens New Office Space in Downtown Kissimmee

The Black Empowerment & Community Council (BECC) is proud to announce the opening of its new office space in downtown Kissimmee.

We’re a movement committed to uplifting and championing the Black community in Osceola County.” — Tiffany Jeffers, President of BECC

KISSIMMEE, FL, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This vibrant new hub will serve as a center for connection, collaboration, and community impact, offering co-working options for BECC members and a space where innovation meets empowerment.To celebrate this milestone, BECC will host a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony with Kissimmee Main Street on August 21st. During the event, BECC will also unveil its latest partnership project with AARP, the Empowerment Express, a dynamic initiative designed to connect community members with vital resources and amplify the work of local leaders.“BECC is more than an organization; we’re a movement committed to uplifting and championing the Black community in Osceola County,” said President, Tiffany Jeffers. “This new office will allow us to expand our reach, deepen our partnerships, and provide a collaborative space for members and leaders to thrive.”Community leaders and guests will have the opportunity to learn more about BECC’s impact initiatives and discover how they can connect their own resources to the Empowerment Express project.In addition, BECC is excited to launch monthly evening networking events at the new location, giving professionals, entrepreneurs, and residents the chance to build relationships, share ideas, and foster economic growth in a welcoming atmosphere.Event Details:Ribbon Cutting with Kissimmee Main StreetAugust 21, 2025820 Emmett St, Kissimmee, FL 34741For more information, visit beccouncil.org or contact Melanie L. Denny at mdenny@beccouncil.orgAbout BECC:The Black Empowerment & Community Council (BECC) is a nonprofit organization committed to uplifting, connecting, and mobilizing the Black community in Osceola County through initiatives focused on education, economic empowerment, public safety, health, and social justice. Learn more at beccouncil.org

