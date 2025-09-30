The Arc of Loudoun Celebrates Grand Opening at The National Conference Center

The Arc of Loudoun Cuts the Ribbon on its New Home at The National Conference Center The Arc of Loudoun CEO Lisa Max with Town of Leesburg Mayor Kelly Burk The Arc of Loudoun's Ability Fitness Center staff with Loudoun Economic Development staff.

The ceremony capped months of uncertainty and hard work, marking a new chapter for the 58-year-old nonprofit serving 5,000 people with disabilities each year.

Where there’s help, there’s hope; and at The Arc of Loudoun, there’s always hope.” — The Arc of Loudoun CEO Lisa Max

LANSDOWNE, VA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Friday, September 26, The Arc of Loudoun officially opened its new home at the National Conference Center with a ribbon-cutting ceremony joined by the Loudoun Chamber of Commerce, Claude Moore Charitable Foundation, 100WomenStrong, Loudoun County Economic Development, the Town of Leesburg, and dozens of community partners.The celebration capped months of uncertainty and hard work, marking a new chapter for the 58-year-old nonprofit that serves nearly 5,000 people with disabilities each year.“Over the past few months, The Arc has faced some extreme challenges,” said The Arc of Loudoun CEO Lisa Max, as she welcomed more than a hundred supporters on a sunny afternoon. “But the flip side of unprecedented challenges is knowing that your community will be there for you. For almost 60 years, The Arc has been a place of healing and hope for families, and today we stand stronger than ever.”The move brings the organization’s three centers of excellence under one roof: the Center for Adaptive Education (CAE), the Center for Adaptive Fitness and Wellness (CAFW), and the Center for Advancing Disability Advocacy (ADA).Within CAE, the Aurora School provides quality, individualized education for individuals aged 5 to 22 with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and reopened for students on September 15.The Ability Fitness Center, a therapeutic wellness center for CAFW, relocated to an expanded space in early August and has introduced pediatric services for the first time.The ALLY Advocacy Center, which offers free disability rights guidance and training for families and professionals, operated in public libraries and other spaces throughout the move.Stephanie Nerantzis of the Claude Moore Charitable Foundation praised Max’s leadership in making the transition possible.“If you had told me in early August this move could happen in time for the school year, I would have said no way,” she said. “Lisa truly moved a mountain in opening the school when she did.”John Walsh, vice president and general manager of The National Conference Center, reflected on the collaboration that transformed the space into a school and community hub in just a matter of weeks.“In late August, Lisa and her team were in here demoing walls with our staff,” Walsh said. “By September 15, children were arriving. That’s magic, and it happens because of this community.”Town of Leesburg Mayor Kelly Burk, a former special education teacher, offered her congratulations while noting her city’s longtime connection to The Arc.“While downtown Leesburg is sad to have lost the Aurora School, we are equally thrilled that it continues here in a new home,” she said. “As someone who worked in special education, I know how important this work is. These families depend on you, and you are making a difference every single day.”Tony Howard, president and CEO of the Loudoun Chamber of Commerce, pointed to the community’s rallying response as proof of The Arc’s enduring importance.“This could have gone away, or been severely curtailed, but the board, the Claude Moore Foundation, so many Chamber members, and others, stepped up,” he said. “Lisa left behind a successful career in cybersecurity to follow her heart and lead this organization. Things happen for a reason, and there was a reason she was here for this moment.”The Arc of Loudoun’s $1 million Empower Aurora campaign helps cover the costs of our relocation to The National Conference Center and to support our Aurora School, Ability Fitness Center, and ALLY Advocacy Center.Thanks to the extraordinary generosity from the Claude Moore Charitable Foundation ($300,000), 100WomenStrong ($50,000), The Arc’s Executive Committee, and many other generous donors, The Arc is already more than 75% of the way towards its goal of providing hope, stability, and opportunity for students, families, and the entire community.Learn more and donate today: https://thearcofloudoun.org/empower-aurora/ With the new home now open, Max said, the work continues: “Where there’s help, there’s hope; and at The Arc of Loudoun, there’s always hope.”##About The Arc of Loudoun: The Arc of Loudoun, founded in 1967, is a 501(c)(3) with a rich history of supporting individuals with disabilities and their families throughout the Washington, D.C. Region. An affiliate of The Arc of the United States, The Arc of Loudoun is home to multiple direct-service programs that serve the most vulnerable and underserved in our community — children and adults with disabilities, their families and caretakers, and the professionals who work to help them achieve their greatest potential. The Arc of Loudoun remains committed to providing a lifetime of opportunities for people with disabilities.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.