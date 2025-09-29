7x24 Exchange DC Chapter Sets Fundraising Record at Charity Golf Tournament for Boulder Crest Foundation

7x24 Exchange DC Golf Tournament (L-R): L-R: Karen Petersburg, Phil Baroody, Lillian Rivera, Sarah Fehrer, Kurt Wallner (Credit: David Galen) 7x24 Exchange DC Golf Tournament raised $26,400 for the Boulder Crest Foundation (Credit: David Galen) The 7x24 Exchange DC Chapter provides an educational forum bringing together Information Services/Technology and Facilities/Engineering/Real Estate of organizations to promote better understanding of the design, implementation and management issues involv

Hosting nearly 300 industry professionals at the Lansdowne Golf Club, the 7x24 Exchange DC Chapter raised a record $26,400 for the Boulder Crest Foundation.

The funds raised represent a milestone in charitable giving and allow us to expand our community engagement efforts and invest in education and workforce development initiatives.” — DC Chapter President Karen Petersburg

LANSDOWNE, VA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 7x24 Exchange DC Chapter hosted its most successful Charity Golf Tournament to date on Monday, Sept. 22, welcoming nearly 300 golfers from mission-critical industries, including data center construction, services, security and operations. Under perfect weather conditions at the Lansdowne Golf Club, all three courses were filled with members, sponsors, and volunteers who, together, helped raise a record $26,400 for the Boulder Crest Foundation The highly anticipated event is the Chapter’s premier fundraiser and sold out in less than 10 minutes – a new record for foursome registrations. Dozens of sponsors also stepped up to support the day, fueling the Chapter’s philanthropic mission of uplifting the local community while advancing the next generation of data center talent.“This tournament reflects the strength and generosity of our industry and membership,” 7x24 Exchange DC Chapter Executive Director Lillian Rivera said. “To see the event sell out so quickly, and to know the impact these dollars will have on veterans, first responders, and their families, is a powerful reminder of the responsibility and privilege we have as an industry.”The Boulder Crest Foundation was the event’s beneficiary for the third year in a row, and is headquartered just down the road from Data Center Alley in Bluemont, Virginia. The organization operates life-changing programs and retreats for veterans and first responders, and recently expanded beyond Virginia and Arizona with a new Texas property to extend its healing mission nationwide.“We are incredibly grateful to 7x24 Exchange DC Chapter for their ongoing support,” said Sarah Fehrer, Executive Vice President of Boulder Crest Foundation. “This generous investment will help us meet the immediate needs of the veterans, first responders, and their families. Their support of our mission means increased training and growth opportunities for all those we serve.”According to Karen Petersburg, President of the 7x24 Exchange DC Chapter Board, the record turnout and fundraising demonstrate the impact of collective commitment.“The golf tournament has become a cornerstone event for our Chapter. Beyond the friendly competition, it’s about showing up for our community and making a lasting difference where we live and work,” she said. “The funds raised this year not only represent a milestone in charitable giving, but also allow us to expand our community engagement efforts and invest in education and workforce development initiatives that strengthen the future of our industry.”The DC Chapter’s impact continues to grow, with 2025 marking a record year for charitable donations overall. Representing hundreds of member organizations in the world’s largest data center hub, the Chapter is channeling industry resources toward pressing community needs, from supporting vulnerable populations, to advancing students into careers, to strengthening organizations on the front lines of service.For more information about the 7x24 Exchange DC Chapter and its upcoming initiatives, visit 7x24DC.orgAbout 7x24 Exchange DC Chapter: The 7×24 Exchange Washington DC Chapter provides an educational forum bringing together Information Services/Technology and Facilities/Engineering/Real Estate of organizations to promote a better understanding of the design, implementation, and management issues involved in achieving high levels of uninterrupted infrastructure support. Rooted in the heart of the world’s largest data center hub in Northern Virginia, the Chapter is a leader in industry education, collaboration, and philanthropy.About Boulder Crest Foundation: Boulder Crest Foundation is the global leader in the development, delivery, study, and scale of Posttraumatic Growth (PTG) programs. With flagship retreats in Bluemont, Virginia, and Arizona, and new facilities in Texas, Boulder Crest serves as a sanctuary for veterans, first responders, and their families, helping them transform struggle into strength and live lives of renewed purpose.

