Creatio Equips Enterprises for the AI Economy at Its Global Digital Event, Agentic Automation — The Age of AI Twins

Showcasing how AI agents and humans can work together to achieve faster time-to-value, reduce costs, and future-proof operations with AI at the core

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creatio, a global vendor of an agentic CRM & workflow platform with no-code and AI at its core, today brought enterprises into the Age of AI with its global digital event, Agentic Automation – The Age of AI Twins. Thousands of business and technology leaders worldwide joined to explore how agentic automation is rewriting the rules of enterprise productivity in the AI economy.The program blended visionary talks with practical demonstrations and real-world success stories, offering attendees a clear view of what the AI Economy means in practice and the steps to start now.The Shift to the AI EconomyThe event opened with a bold look at how AI is reshaping industries in ways reminiscent of the internet boom. Speakers demonstrated how enterprises can participate in the emerging AI economy by putting agents to work across everyday processes. A featured session with Dr. Ja-Nae Duane—futurist, best-selling author, and researcher at MIT and Brown University—added an external view of the economic and cultural shifts underway, helping leaders translate vision into practical next steps. To ground the vision in data, Creatio unveiled insights from The State of AI & No-Code Report , which revealed how executives and technology leaders are preparing for the AI Economy.No-Code Agentic PlatformLive demonstrations highlighted how Creatio’s no-code platform enables enterprises to design and deploy AI agents alongside mission-critical applications. By combining natural language with visual no-code tools, organizations can eliminate technical barriers, streamline implementations, and bring sophisticated workflows to life with unprecedented speed.“Agentic automation is not simply another technology trend. It is the foundation of how enterprises will innovate, compete and grow in the AI Economy,” said Burley Kawasaki, Global VP of Product Marketing and Strategy. “By putting no-code and AI at the core, Creatio gives organizations the freedom to design intelligent agents that work alongside people, accelerating innovation and delivering measurable business impact. This event showed leaders not only what the future looks like but how to start building it today.”A New Era of CRM & WorkflowsCreatio also showcased its new-era approach to CRM: embedding AI agents into core applications, end-to-end workflows, and productivity tools like Microsoft Outlook and Teams. Unlike legacy vendors that bolt on AI as an extra layer, Creatio delivers agents out of the box, integrated from the start and personalized to how people actually work. This design delivers instant productivity gains and creates a natural, conversational experience that lowers barriers to adoption. One example came from Purplebricks, the UK’s pioneering online estate agency and a Creatio customer, which demonstrated during the event how the agentic platform enabled end-to-end customer journeys powered by no-code and AI. The result was not only the replacement of legacy systems but also measurable improvements in performance and experience.“Our approach is simple,” said Burley Kawasaki, Global VP of Product Marketing and Strategy at Creatio. “AI agents should not be an add-on or an afterthought. They need to be part of the core experience of your entire workflow so users can work them no matter the application or productivity tool, and see immediate impact in how they sell, service, and collaborate. With Creatio, companies get a CRM that works the way people want to work, powered by AI from the start.”To give enterprises maximum flexibility, Creatio introduced new Bring Your Own Model (BYOM) capabilities. Customers can choose from market-leading large language models (including OpenAI, Anthropic Claude, and Google Gemini), select reasoning modes optimized for different scenarios, and deploy on private cloud or on-premises to ensure compliance and data sovereignty. By the end of 2025, Creatio will also support the Model Context Protocol (MCP) to simplify integration with external models.Agentic Automation — The Age of AI Twins underscored a new reality: enterprises that embrace AI-native platforms and agentic automation are already pulling ahead. The event reinforced Creatio’s mission to give organizations the tools to innovate faster, operate smarter, and achieve levels of growth that were once out of reach.Learn MoreWatch the full recording of the event on demand at https://www.creatio.com/page/agentic-automation-event Learn how executives and technology leaders are preparing for the AI economy by reading The State of AI & No-Code Report at https://www.creatio.com/page/the-state-of-ai-and-no-code-2025 About CreatioCreatio is a global vendor of an agentic CRM & workflow platform with no-code and AI at its core. We help organizations automate customer and operational workflows achieving the fastest time-to-value and the highest ROI on the market. Millions of workflows run on Creatio daily, supporting thousands of clients in over 100 countries. Genuine care for our clients and partners is at the heart of our DNA.For more information, please visit www.creatio.com

