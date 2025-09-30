The Legends Agency appoints Business Development Lead as global demand for South African talent surges

Jesse Stevenson, Business Development Lead at The Legends Agency

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Offshoring specialist The Legends Agency has expanded its senior team with the appointment of Jesse Stevenson as Business Development Lead.Jesse, who brings over a decade’s worth of experience in business development, scaling teams and driving enterprise growth, will spearhead the next phase of the company's strategy as it responds to increasing global demand for skilled South African talent.The appointment comes as countries, including the UK, increasingly recognise the value of South African professionals, who combine world-class skills with competitive rates and excellent English proficiency.Recent data shows that South Africa's unemployment rate remains at 32.9%, highlighting the significant opportunity for offshoring partnerships to create meaningful employment whilst delivering exceptional value to global clients.Revenue for The Legends Agency has exploded from £300,000 to £7.2 million in just twelve months as businesses worldwide seek cost-effective alternatives to traditional hiring models. South African professionals offer particular advantages including shared time zones with European markets, cultural alignment with Western business practices and a highly educated workforce.With traditional recruitment facing challenges including skills shortages and rising costs, companies are increasingly turning to offshore specialists who can connect them with top-tier talent within weeks rather than months.Jesse, newly appointed Business Development Lead at The Legends Agency, commented:"I'm delighted to join The Legends Agency during such an exciting period of growth."The opportunity to connect world-class South African talent with global businesses whilst helping tackle unemployment is incredibly rewarding. Our professionals don't just deliver exceptional results – they become integral parts of their client’s teams."Alex Fenton, Group CEO at The Legends Agency, said:"We're thrilled to welcome Jesse to lead our growing Business Development team."South African professionals are increasingly recognised as some of the most skilled and reliable in the global marketplace."Jesse’s expertise and proven track record make him perfectly positioned to help even more businesses discover the competitive advantages of working with our exceptional South African talent."The Legends Agency specialises in connecting global businesses with highly skilled South African professionals across recruitment, HR and payroll. The company's rigorous vetting process ensures clients access top-tier talent whilst creating meaningful employment opportunities in South Africa.Since being founded in 2022, The Legends Agency has helped over a thousand businesses access South African talent, creating a significant impact on the UK jobs market.For more information visit: https://the-legends-agency.com/

