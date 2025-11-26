Psyomics Launches Healthtech Platform to Optimize Neurodiversity Care

beseen platform Psyomics

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Psyomics , a digital health company transforming mental health and neurodevelopmental care, today announced the commercial launch of beseen for neurodiversity, a digital platform addressing the mounting global crisis in attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and autism spectrum disorder (ASD) diagnosis and care.The launch coincides with the company's $5 million pre-Series A funding round to accelerate U.S. market expansion, clinical trials for a world-first bipolar blood biomarker and attain FDA medical device accreditation.An estimated 15.5 million adults in the US have ADHD or ASD, and diagnoses have surged in the past decade, forcing healthcare systems to face capacity constraints.beseen for neurodiversity is a comprehensive digital platform that transforms the entire pre- and post-assessment journey for ADHD and dual-diagnosis patients. It standardizes the triage and assessment processes, facilitating more personalized and efficient care.Patients enter their information into the platform, and it synthesizes biopsychosocial information into high-quality reports to inform clinicians across a patient's care journey, eliminating repetitive data entry and ensuring comprehensive clinical visibility.Wait times for neurodevelopmental assessments are creating what government task forces describe as a "timebomb" of untreated patients facing heightened risks of suicide, substance abuse, incarceration, and chronic unemployment.Current assessment pathways rely heavily on manual, paper-based processes that create administrative bottlenecks, inconsistent data capture, and clinician burnout.beseen uses advanced algorithms to analyze referral data to enable faster routing to appropriate care pathways to reduce time-to-diagnosis.Integration with electronic health records captures real-time changes in patient status during waiting periods, ensuring clinicians have current information at point of assessment.Early deployment data demonstrates up to 30% reduction in clinical administrative time. Launched earlier this year, the Psyomics adult platform beseen has reduced mental health waiting times from 42 to 29 days, a 31% improvement."We're solving a fundamental capacity problem in neurodevelopmental care that affects millions globally and costs healthcare systems billions in downstream complications," said Dr. Melinda Rees, Chief Executive Officer at Psyomics."beseen doesn't just digitize paper forms it fundamentally redesigns the assessment workflow, meaning patients get access to the treatment they need faster. With 15+ National Health Service (NHS) providers informing our development and proven outcomes in mental health pathways, we're now positioned to bring this innovation to U.S. health systems facing similar challenges."Developed in collaboration with UK’s NHS and Cambridge University, beseen represents the culmination of real-world clinical workflow optimization. Psyomics platforms are currently available to six million people in the UK.The company's $5 million pre-Series A funding round will accelerate U.S. market rollout following success in the UK, targeting integrated delivery networks and behavioral health organizations facing similar capacity constraints in neurodevelopmental services.Psyomics' proven track record in the NHS - one of the world's most stringent healthcare systems -positions the company to address U.S. market demands for evidence-based, scalable digital health solutions that deliver measurable ROI.

