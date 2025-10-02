Mobile Identification Market - Opportunities, Share, Growth and Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Mobile Identification Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Forecast For The Mobile Identification Market From 2024 To 2029?

In recent years, the mobile identification market has seen swift expansion. This market, valued at $12.31 billion in 2024, is projected to swell to $13.94 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3%. Several factors have contributed to this historic period of growth, including: increased application of biometric authentication; the advent of mobile banking; a surge in identity theft cases; early adoption of multi-factor authentication (MFA) solutions; and an upsurge in the use of social media platforms.

Rapid expansion is forecasted in the mobile identification market in the forthcoming years, with the market size projected to reach $22.66 billion by 2029, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.9%. This impressive growth during the prediction period is due to factors such as the adoption of blockchain for identity validation, the proliferation of 5G networks, the surge in decentralized identity systems, and the heightened dependence on cloud-based services. The prediction period is set to see key trends such as the emergence of cloud-native identity platforms, advancements in privacy-enhancing technologies, a fusion of identity and access management, an increase in passwordless authentication, and the incorporation of identity solutions with Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Mobile Identification Market?

The growth of the mobile identification market is likely to be spurred on by increasing fraud losses. These losses, which are financial or physical, occur as a result of fraudulent actions such as theft, scams, or unauthorized transactions. A surge in mobile usage and digital transactions is the primary reason behind this rise in fraud losses, as it raises the risk of unauthorized access and financial fraud. Mobile identification bolsters digital security systems by offering real-time identity verification, making it a perfect fit for banking, e-commerce, and mobile services. This helps in reducing fraud losses by offering secure verification and detecting any unauthorized activities, thereby enhancing overall user trust and convenience. For example, as per a May 2025 report by UK Finance, a UK government department, there was a 2% increase in unauthorized fraud losses, totaling around $915 million (£722 million). This was accompanied by 3.13 million confirmed cases in 2024, showing a 14% rise from the previous year. Thus, increasing fraud losses are substantially driving the mobile identification market's growth.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Mobile Identification Market?

Major players in the Mobile Identification Global Market Report 2025 include:

• International Business Machines Corporation

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• Fujitsu Limited

• NEC Corporation

• Thales Group

• IDEMIA

• Trend Micro Incorporated

• HID Global Corporation

• Sophos Ltd.

• RSA Security USA LLC

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Mobile Identification Market?

Leading firms in the mobile identification market are prioritizing the creation of advanced solutions, such as digital identity and security systems, to improve fraud detection and bolster user identity validation. The digital identity and security system is a tech framework in charge of verifying individual identities, granting access authentication, and swiftly identifying fraudulent activities, ensuring secure and uninterrupted digital interactions. For example, in February 2023, Route Mobile Limited, a cloud communications platform as a service (CPaaS) firm based in India, introduced TruSense, a suite for digital identity and security. This product leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to facilitate real-time risk evaluation, secure authentication without the need for one-time passwords, and seamless identity confirmation against approved data sources. Additionally, it addresses emerging threats like identity theft, SIM swap, phishing, and account hijacking, while providing a smooth digital experience for all end users.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Mobile Identification Market Segments

The mobile identification market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Component: Biometric, Non-Biometric, Services

2) By Deployment: Cloud, On-Premise

3) By Application: Identity Verification, Access Control, Payment Processing, Event Ticketing, Travel And Immigration

4) By End Use: Consumer Electronics, Banking And Financial Services, Healthcare, Government, Retail

Subsegments:

1) By Biometric: Fingerprint Recognition, Facial Recognition, Iris Recognition, Voice Recognition, Palm Recognition

2) By Non-Biometric: PIN Based Authentication, Password Based Authentication, Pattern Based Authentication, Knowledge Based Authentication

3) By Services: Consulting Services, Implementation Services, Integration Services, Support And Maintenance Services

Which Regions Are Dominating The Mobile Identification Market Landscape?

In the Mobile Identification Global Market Report 2025, North America was identified as the top region in the mobile identification market for the preceding year, 2024. Anticipated to experience the most rapid expansion in the coming forecast period is the Asia-Pacific region. All regions assessed in the report include Asia-Pacific, North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

