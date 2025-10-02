Mobile High-Power Microwave Weapon Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Mobile High-Power Microwave Weapon Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

How Large Will The Mobile High-Power Microwave Weapon Market Be By 2025?

In recent times, the market size for mobile high-power microwave weapons has experienced fast-paced expansion. The market, which stood at $1.22 billion in 2024, is predicted to increase to $1.45 billion in 2025, following a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.9%. The growth during the historic period is primarily due to factors such as heightened dependence on autonomous combat systems, the escalating threat of electronic warfare attacks, the rising necessity for swift tactical deployment, growing advancements in multi-platform hpm systems, and an increased emphasis on safeguarding vital communication networks.

The market for high-powered mobile microwave weapons is poised for significant expansion in the near future, with estimations suggesting a rise to $2.87 billion by 2029, signifying a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.6%. The predicted surge within this timeframe can be linked to higher electronic device susceptibility on battle zones, an increase in threats from unmanned aerial vehicles (uavs), expanding deployment of advanced sensors in defense mechanisms, a growing need for a tactical edge against rivals, and increased application of hybrid defense platforms. Key trends due to emerge in this forecast period encompass enhanced neutralization of multiple drones, synergy with AI-propelled targeting systems, expanded operational radius, more compact and energy-optimized power sources, as well as enhanced mobility through lightweight armored or truck-based platforms.

Download a free sample of the mobile high-power microwave weapon market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=27695&type=smp

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Mobile High-Power Microwave Weapon Market Landscape?

The growth of the mobile high-power microwave weapon market is anticipated to be fueled by the growing defense budget. The defense budget, which encompasses a nation's military funds designated for purchasing, replenishing, and protecting its stock of ammunition such as bullets, missiles, and other arms, is on the rise. This escalation is due to increasing geopolitical tensions, broader military activities, and the necessity to replenish dwindling ammunition reserves. Mobile high-power microwave weapons, which are utilized in defense to neutralize enemy electronics and communication systems, are bolstered by these expanding budgets, facilitating their innovation, deployment, and technological enhancement. For instance, the House of Commons Library reported in December 2023 that the UK secured defense contracts totaling $16.04 (£12.0 billion) in 2022's real terms, revealing a $6.15 (£4.6 billion) elevation from 2021 and demonstrating a substantial increase in defense procurement and investment in advanced military abilities. Consequently, the escalated defense budget is propelling the growth of the mobile high-power microwave weapon market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Mobile High-Power Microwave Weapon Market?

Major players in the Mobile High-Power Microwave Weapon Global Market Report 2025 include:

• The Boeing Company

• Raytheon Technologies Corporation

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• China North Industries Group Corporation Limited (Norinco Group)

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• BAE Systems plc

• Leidos Holdings Inc.

• Textron Systems Corporation

• Rheinmetall AG

• Elbit Systems Ltd.

What Are The Future Trends Of The Mobile High-Power Microwave Weapon Market?

Leading firms in the mobile high-power microwave weapon industry are prioritizing the development of advanced arms like high-power microwave-directed energy weapon systems, geared towards quick rollout in challenging operation settings. High-power microwave (HPM) directed-energy weapon systems are top-tier military innovations, designed to produce and release intense microwave energy to immobilize, break or wipe out electronic infrastructures, communication networks, and unmanned vehicles without directly causing human casualties. For example, in February 2025, China North Industries Group Corporation, a manufacturing enterprise headquartered in China, unveiled various mobile, land-based high-power microwave-directed energy weapon systems at the Zhuhai Air Show held in November. Among these, the Hurricane 2000 and Hurricane 3000 were presented, as well as a separate system from China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation, a defense firm based in China. These arms are capable of swiftly identifying, targeting and neutralizing numerous drones at once by deploying broad-range electromagnetic pulses, thus presenting an economically viable substitute to traditional explosives. Set on 8×8 armored or truck framework, these systems are designed to be deployed in challenging settings, like cities, limiting civilian harm. Capable of reaching distances between 2,000 and 3,000 meters, these systems mark a major improvement in anti-drone abilities, underscoring China's strategic emphasis on high-powered microwave technologies for potential warfare.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Mobile High-Power Microwave Weapon Market

The mobile high-power microwave weapon market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Product Type: Vehicle-Mounted, Man-Portable, Fixed Installation

2) By Frequency Range: L-Band, S-Band, C-Band, X-Band, Other Frequency Ranges

3) By Power Output: Up To 100 KW, 100-500 KW, Above 500 KW

4) By Platform: Land, Naval, Airborne

5) By Application: Military, Homeland Security, Law Enforcement, Critical Infrastructure Protection, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Vehicle-Mounted: Wheeled Vehicles, Tracked Vehicles, Armored Vehicles

2) By Man-Portable: Shoulder-Launched, Backpack-Mounted, Handheld Systems

3) By Fixed Installation: Base Or Facility-Mounted, Tower-Mounted, Shipboard Installations

View the full mobile high-power microwave weapon market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/mobile-high-power-microwave-weapon-global-market-report

Mobile High-Power Microwave Weapon Market Regional Insights

In 2025, the Mobile High-Power Microwave Weapon Global Market Report identified North America as the market leader in that year. The region projected to experience the most rapid growth is Asia-Pacific. The report encompasses various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Mobile High-Power Microwave Weapon Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Microwave Devices Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/microwave-devices-global-market-report

Microwave Ovens Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/microwave-ovens-global-market-report

Smart Microwave Ovens Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/smart-microwave-ovens-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.