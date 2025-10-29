Plug-And-Charge Module Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report

The Business Research Company

Plug-And-Charge Module Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Large Will The Plug-And-Charge Module Market Be By 2025?

The plug-and-charge module market size has seen immense expansion in the past few years. The market will surge from $0.98 billion in 2024 to reach $1.20 billion in 2025. This increase represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.1%. The remarkable growth during the historical period is due to factors such as the increasing acceptance of electric vehicles (EVs) globally, the escalating demand for hassle-free charging solutions, more government incentives for EV infrastructure, a growing preference amongst consumers for interoperable charging, and the increasing initiatives for electrifying fleets.

Anticipated to experience significant expansion in the coming years, the plug-and-charge modules market is predicted to increase to $2.73 billion by 2029, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.7%. This anticipated growth during the forecast period can be tied to increased investments in public-private partnerships, the steady deployment of standardized plug-and-charge modules, the growth in residential and commercial charging installations, an intensified focus on energy-efficient charging solutions, and a surge in demand for scalable charging infrastructure. Significant trends to look out for during the forecast period encompass advancements in vehicle-to-grid (V2G) integration, creativity in cloud-based charging management platforms, incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI) for forecasting charging, the evolution of blockchain-enabled authentication and billing, and innovative progress in bidirectional and fast charging solutions.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Plug-And-Charge Module Market Landscape?

The growth of the plug-and-charge module market is predicted to be powered by the growing acceptance of electric vehicles (EVs). These are cars powered by electricity stored in batteries, as opposed to traditional gasoline or diesel. The surge in the use of electric vehicles is fuelled by increasing environmental consciousness, strict emission guidelines, and government policies encouraging more sustainable modes of transportation. The plug-and-charge module plays a pivotal role in the adoption of electric vehicles by providing seamless authentication and payment for charging, simplifying the user journey, and improving the compatibility of charging infrastructure. As an example, data from the France-based International Energy Agency (IEA) states in 2023, close to 14 million electric cars were registered worldwide, bringing the total to 40 million, a rise of 35% from 2022. About 18% of all car sales were electric vehicles, and battery electric cars made up 70% of the total electric car inventory. Hence, the escalating use of electric vehicles is spurring the growth of the plug-and-charge module market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Plug-And-Charge Module Market?

Major players in the plug-and-charge module market include:

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Tesla Inc.

• Siemens AG

• Schneider Electric SE

• Asea Brown Boveri Ltd

• Delta Electronics Inc.

• Phoenix Contact GmbH & Co. KG

• Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc.

• Alfen N.V.

• AeroVironment Inc.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Plug-And-Charge Module Sector?

Leading businesses in the plug-and-charge module marketplace, such as Kempower, are focusing on adhering to global standards like ISO 15118-2. Adopting such standards makes charging more accessible, ensures the systems can work in harmony, and encourages the adoption of electric mobility globally. The ISO 15118-2 standard facilitates secure and direct communication between electric vehicles and charging stations, offering automated authentication and billing that doesn't need RFID cards or mobile applications. As an example, in April 2023, Finland's electric vehicle charging solution provider, Kempower, launched a fresh plug-and-charge solution. By incorporating automated billing into its existing Kempower ChargEye charging management software, it made the charging process more straightforward. This solution adheres fully to the ISO 15118-2 standard, ensuring smooth communication between electric vehicles and charging stations for automatic billing and authentication. This innovative approach improves the user experience, promises high IT security, retains compatibility with all existing Kempower chargers, thus supporting the overall uptake of electric mobility.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Plug-And-Charge Module Market

The plug-and-charge module market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

2) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles

3) By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud-Based

4) By Application: Electric Vehicle Charging Stations, Residential Charging, Commercial Charging, Fleet Charging, Other Application Types

5) By End-User: Automotive Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), Charging Point Operators, Utilities, Fleet Operators, Other End-User Types

Subsegment:

1) By Hardware: Charging Interface Hardware, Communication Modules, Authentication Or Identification Modules, Power Electronics Components, Connectors And Cables

2) By Software: Charging Management Software, Vehicle-To-Grid (V2G) Software, Security And Authentication Software, Firmware And Control Software, Analytics And Monitoring Software

3) By Services: Installation And Integration Services, Maintenance And Support Services, Software Update And Upgrade Services, Consulting And Advisory Services, Remote Monitoring And Diagnostics Services

View the full plug-and-charge module market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/plug-and-charge-module-global-market-report

Plug-And-Charge Module Market Regional Insights

In 2024, the plug-and-charge module market was dominated by Europe. However, it's projected that Asia-Pacific will experience the most rapid growth throughout the forecast period. The report includes data from regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

