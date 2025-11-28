Official Black Mirror merchandise arrives on Black Friday as Banijay Rights and IV Creative launch new online store

IV Creative logo Example merchandise

Under a multi-year agreement, Banijay Rights and IV Creative launch an exclusive collection of Black Mirror clothing, hats and posters for fans worldwide

LINCOLNSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The new official Black Mirror merchandise store is set to launch this Black Friday, marking a new chapter for fans of the award-winning anthology series.The Cyber Weekend launch marks the beginning of a multi-year partnership between Banijay Rights , the global distribution arm of content powerhouse Banijay Entertainment, and IV Creative , the agency renowned for its design, production and fulfilment work on Coca-Cola’s iconic ‘Share-a-Coke’ campaign.The new online store will feature a wide range of merchandise inspired by Black Mirror, including hoodies, T-shirts, hats, and posters as part of the first drop. The collection captures the show’s darkly satirical and dystopian tone, with the website itself offering an immersive experience that mirrors the distinctive glitches and aesthetic of the series.Future merchandise launches will include new products, expanded designs and limited-edition pieces that pay homage to standout episodes and moments from across the cult show’s history.Josephine Ogundero, Sales Manager, Licensing and Merchandising, Banijay Rights, said: “Black Mirror has become a defining part of modern culture, and this new store is a chance to offer fans a way to engage with the brand beyond the screen. This partnership with IV Creative empowers us to deliver something truly special with the series.”Amy Lennox, CEO of IV Creative, said: “Together with Banijay Rights we are bringing Black Mirror fans a new collection that really reflects the show’s unique identity. Using our state-of-the-art printing capabilities, we’ve been able to produce high-quality, detailed designs with vibrant colours and special finishes.”As licensing partner, IV Creative is designing the website and merchandise, producing, storing, and shipping the products, and overseeing customer services. The official Black Mirror store will go live on Black Friday (28th November), offering fans in the UK the chance to own a piece of the show’s dystopian universe.Banijay Rights represents a range of global ancillary rights for the Black Mirror brand. Black Mirror, created by Charlie Broker, returned for a seventh series on Netflix in April 2025 produced by Broke & Bones, with Executive Producers Charlie Brooker, Jessica Rhoades and Annabel Jones.ENDAbout Banijay RightsLeading global distributor, Banijay Rights, represents a world-class, multi-genre portfolio of over 220,000 hours of standout programming. Handling the distribution for content powerhouse, Banijay Entertainment, the division specialises in the exploitation of premium scripted and non-scripted brands to broadcasters worldwide.Representing quality, excellence and experience in the business of linear and non-linear television and ancillary activity across all platforms, Banijay Rights’ catalogue encompasses a host of top titles from Banijay’s 130+ in-house labels, and a number of third-party producers, spanning drama, comedy, entertainment, factual, reality, family, formats and theatrical.Delivering high-quality IP, which was born locally and travels globally, the distributor offers the best stories told the best way. Its landmark brands include Survivor, Big Brother, MasterChef, Peaky Blinders, Rogue Heroes, Marie Antoinette, Grantchester, Deal or No Deal, Home and Away, Mr Bean and Black Mirror.Built on independence, creative freedom, entrepreneurialism and commercial acumen, Banijay Rights operates under the direction of Chief Executive Officer, Cathy Payne.About IV CreativeIV Creative is a market-leading ecommerce concept, fulfilment, personalisation and branded gifting partner.Formerly Intervino and DPS Digital, and established over 15 years ago, IVC creates bespoke ecommerce offerings for brands - regardless of shape, size or sector. Its work has delivered thousands of projects to help companies attract and convert customers, then create and deliver products.With a specialist team of creatives and technical experts, IV Creative takes brand projects from concept, to reality, to result.

