Patent Valuation Service Market Projected to Reach $3.62 Billion with 10.4% CAGR by 2029

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 2, 2025

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Patent Valuation Service Market Through 2025?

The market size of patent valuation services has experienced substantial growth in recent periods. It is anticipated to escalate from $2.20 billion in 2024 to $2.44 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%. Factors such as the upswing in strategic IP transactions, an increase in patent pool creations, growth in government programs encouraging innovation, a surge in IP-supported financing, and greater use of predictive analytics in valuation, have all contributed to the growth witnessed during the historical timeframe.

Expectations for the patent valuation service market indicate a swift expansion in the coming years, with predictions for its value reaching $3.62 billion in 2029, along with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%. The growth during the prediction period can be attributed to a surge in research and development investments, growing demands for patent commercialization, an enhanced focus on intangible asset valuation, increased knowledge about patent portfolio management, and the escalating requirement for innovation evaluation. Significant trends within the forecast period involve progress in AI-powered patent valuation tools, advanced analytics catering to IP portfolio management, evolution in automated valuation methodologies, incorporation of machine learning in patent estimations, and advancements in real-time IP monitoring systems.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Patent Valuation Service Market?

The growth of the patent valuation service market is anticipated to be driven by a surge in patent filings. This submission of an official application for securing a unique invention ensures exclusive rights to the inventor, reinforcing lawful ownership and limiting unsanctioned use. The climb in the number of patent filings can be attributed to heightened investment in research and development, as organizations strive to devise distinctive solutions and secure their intellectual property rights. These patent filings are assisted by patent valuation services that provide commercial value insights into the invention, thereby allowing inventors and organizations to rationalize the cost of submission and concentrate on valuable innovations. For instance, as per a report by the Intellectual Property Office, a government agency based in the UK, in July 2023, patent application submissions to the IPO rose by 3.4%, escalating from 18,854 in 2021 to 19,486 in 2022. Consequently, the rise in patent filings is fuelling the growth of the patent valuation service market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Patent Valuation Service Market?

Major players in the patent valuation service market include:

• FTI Consulting Inc.

• Clarivate Plc

• Kroll LLC

• CRA International Inc.

• AlixPartners LLP

• Stout Risius Ross LLC

• Dennemeyer Group

• Aranca Private Limited

• Sagacious IP Private Limited

• Aon Intellectual Property Solutions

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Patent Valuation Service Industry?

A central focus for key players in the patent valuation service market is concentrating on innovating technologically sophisticated solutions like AI-enabled patent search systems. These advanced tools utilize AI to expediently and accurately identify, analyse, and sort relevant patent data for improved valuation and decision-making. For example, Clarivate Plc, a U.S.-based analytics firm publicly traded, launched an AI-powered patent search tool named AI Search in Derwent in December 2024. With the integration of artificial intelligence and Derwent World Patents Index (DWPI) which holds more than 160 million patent documents, it aids IP professionals in identifying the most relevant patents more swiftly and accurately. The AI uses a language transformer model to grasp the context of a user's query, delivering highly relevant results and assisting patent researchers and attorneys in conducting effective patentability searches, without neglecting any important patents. This significant advancement significantly streamlines the patent search process by minimizing the number of patents for review, paving the way for quicker and more reliable decisions regarding innovation.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Patent Valuation Service Market

The patent valuation service market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Type Of Patent: Utility Patents, Design Patents, Plant Patents, Inteational Patents

2) By Ownership: Corporate Patents, University Patents, Govement Patents, Individual Inventors

3) By Valuation Method: Cost Approach, Market Approach, Income Approach, Option-Based Valuation, Hybrid Valuation

4) By Application: Litigation Support, Mergers And Acquisitions, Investment Analysis, Licensing And Royalty Valuation, Portfolio Management

5) By Industry Vertical: Healthcare And Pharmaceuticals, Information Technology, Telecommunications, Consumer Electronics, Energy And Utilities, Automotive, Aerospace, Manufacturing

Subsegments:

1) By Utility Patents: Mechanical Inventions, Electrical Inventions, Chemical Inventions, Software And Algorithms, Pharmaceutical Compounds

2) By Design Patents: Product Packaging Designs, Consumer Electronics Designs, Apparel And Fashion Designs, Furniture And Interior Designs, Graphical User Interface (GUI) Designs

3) By Plant Patents: Hybrid Plant Varieties, Genetically Engineered Plants, Asexually Reproduced Plants, Horticultural Innovations, Crop Protection Innovations

4) By International Patents: Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) Applications, European Patents (EPO), Eurasian Patents, ARIPO And OAPI Regional Patents, National Phase Entries In Major Jurisdictions

Global Patent Valuation Service Market - Regional Insights

In the 2024 Patent Valuation Service Global Market Report, North America led as the largest region. It is projected that Asia-Pacific will experience the most rapid growth in the forecasted period. The report includes coverage of regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

