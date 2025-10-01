Microelectronic Residual Chlorine Sensor Global Market Report 2025| Business Growth, Development Factors, till 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Microelectronic Residual Chlorine Sensor Market Worth?

There's been considerable growth in the market for microelectronic residual chlorine sensors in recent years. It's forecasted to enhance from $1.29 billion in 2024 to $1.42 billion in 2025 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%. Factors contributing to this historical growth include the escalated use of chlorine monitoring in water treatment facilities, heightened public consciousness of potable water safety standards, and an increase in the installation of water disinfection systems. The market also benefits from a surge in demand for industrial water quality surveillance, and the wider use of chlorine sensors in swimming pools.

The market size of the microelectronic residual chlorine sensor industry is predicted to experience a robust surge in the next few years, escalating to a value of $2.05 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. The predicted development during the forecast period is a consequence of the escalating demand for real-time monitoring of water quality, expanding use of intelligent water management systems, the increasing requirement for small and easy-to-maintain sensors, and enhanced usage of chlorine monitoring in the food and beverage industry, coupled with a heightened emphasis on distant and automated water monitoring solutions. Emerging trends during the projected period encompass technological progression in microelectronic sensing technology, creative innovations in the design of miniaturized sensors, investments in wireless and IoT-powered water monitoring devices, advancements in enduring electrode materials, and the progression in energy-efficient sensor calibration systems.

What Are The Factors Driving The Microelectronic Residual Chlorine Sensor Market?

The rising need for safe drinking water, free from harmful contaminants and adhering to health and safety standards, is anticipated to boost the expansion of the microelectronic residual chlorine sensor market. As awareness of waterborne diseases grows and the necessity for uncontaminated, trusty water sources becomes a priority for more individuals, the demand for secure drinking water intensifies. Residual chlorine sensors employing microelectronics enhance water safety systems by accurately monitoring chlorine levels in real time from water treatment plants to distribution points. For example, in July 2023, the United Nations Office For The Coordination Of Humanitarian Affairs, an agency of the government of United States, reported that the worldwide households with safely managed drinking water had increased to 73% in 2022, a hike from the 69% recorded in 2021. Hence, this escalating need for safe drinking water is fueling the progression of the microelectronic residual chlorine sensor market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Microelectronic Residual Chlorine Sensor Market?

Major players in the Microelectronic Residual Chlorine Sensor Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• ABB Ltd.

• Emerson Electric Co.

• Endress+Hauser AG

• Xylem Inc.

• ATI Inc.

• Polestar Technologies Inc.

• HORIBA Ltd.

• Hach Company

• Swan Analytical Instruments

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Microelectronic Residual Chlorine Sensor Market?

Major firms in the microelectronic residual chlorine sensor market are concentrating on technological development, such as amperometric sensing, to increase the precision and productivity of chlorine detection. To explain, the amperometric sensing is a way of establishing the level of a chemical matter by monitoring the electric current it generates from its oxidation or reduction on an electrode surface when a stable voltage is applied. For example, in April 2025, the ChloroStar group of analyzers was released by ABB Ltd., a Swiss industrial technology firm. These machines are intended to monitor residual chlorine in water treatment and other industrial processes accurately and continually. The analyzers boast a direct contact electrode cell that has continuous sample flow cleaning, making it ideal for high-fouling conditions like wastewater and industrial effluent. These benefits provide improved accuracy in measurement, decrease in maintenance needs, and up to 20% reduction in consumables costs, thus optimizing efficiency, reliability, and cost implications related to chlorine monitoring in municipal and industrial settings.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Microelectronic Residual Chlorine Sensor Market Share?

The microelectronic residual chlorine sensor market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Type: Amperometric Residual Chlorine Sensor, Potentiometric Residual Chlorine Sensor

2) By Technology: Electrochemical Sensors, Optical Sensors, Other Technologies

3) By Application: Smart Home, Food Industry, Medical Industry, Agriculture, Other Applications

4) By End-Use Industry: Municipal Water Treatment, Industrial Sector, Commercial Sector, Residential Sector

Subsegments:

1) By Amperometric Residual Chlorine Sensor, Polarographic Sensors, Membrane-covered Sensors, Differential Sensors

2) By Potentiometric Residual Chlorine Sensor, Ion-selective Electrode (ISE) Sensors, Solid-state Sensors, Glass Electrode Sensors

What Are The Regional Trends In The Microelectronic Residual Chlorine Sensor Market?

In the 2025 Microelectronic Residual Chlorine Sensor Global Market Report, Asia-Pacific dominated as the leading region and is predicted to witness the most rapid growth. The report provides comprehensive coverage of various regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

