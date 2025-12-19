Pet Supplements Global Market Report 2025_Segments Pet Supplements Global Market Report 2025_Drivers Pet Supplements Global Market Report 2025_Region

Pet Supplements Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Latest Report

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pet Supplements Market to Surpass $3 billion in 2029. In comparison, the Other Pet Food market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $13 billion by 2029, with Pet Supplements to represent around 23% of the parent market. Within the broader Food And Beverages industry, which is expected to be $8,783 billion by 2029, the Pet Supplements market is estimated to account for nearly 0.03% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the Pet Supplements Market in 2029

North America will be the largest region in the pet supplements market in 2029, valued at $1,270 million. The market is expected to grow from $868 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%. The strong growth can be attributed to rising concerns about animal welfare and growing pet ownership.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Pet Supplements Market In 2029?

The USA will be the largest country in the pet supplements market in 2029, valued at $1,090 million. The market is expected to grow from $785 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. The strong growth can be attributed to the rising pet healthcare expenditure and increasing e-commerce.

What will be Largest Segment in the Pet Supplements Market in 2029?

The pet supplements market is segmented by supplement type into essential fatty acids, probiotics, antioxidants, multivitamins, enzymes and other supplements. The probiotics market will be the largest segment of the pet supplements market segmented by supplement type, accounting for 32% or $971 million of the total in 2029. The probiotics market will be supported by increasing focus on pet digestive health, rising cases of gastrointestinal issues in pets, growing awareness of the benefits of gut microbiome balance and the demand for natural and functional supplements.

The pet supplements market is segmented by product form into chewable, powder, capsules/tablets and other forms. The chewable market will be the largest segment of the pet supplements market segmented by product, accounting for 51% or $1,525 million of the total in 2029. The chewable market will be supported by increasing pet owner preference for convenient and easy-to-administer formats, improved palatability and Flavors appealing to pets, rising demand for functional treats and growing focus on enhancing pet compliance with supplements.

The pet supplements market is segmented by pet type into dogs, cats and other pets. The dog’s market will be the largest segment of the pet supplements market segmented by pet type, accounting for 53% or $1,582 million of the total in 2029. The dog’s market will be supported by the growing popularity of dogs as pets, increasing awareness of dog health and wellness, rising prevalence of specific health issues like joint problems and digestive disorders and the demand for supplements targeting breed-specific needs.

The pet supplements market is segmented by distribution channel into online e-commerce and retail stores. The retail stores market will be the largest segment of the pet supplements market segmented by distribution channel, accounting for 81% or $2,418 million of the total in 2029. The retail stores market will be supported by the convenience of in-person shopping, immediate product access, growing pet care product availability in supermarkets and specialty pet stores and the ability for customers to physically evaluate products before purchase.

The pet supplements market is segmented by application into skin and coat, hip and joint, digestive health and other applications. The hip and joint market will be the largest segment of the pet supplements market segmented by application, accounting for 42% or $1,247 million of the total in 2029. The hip and joint market will be supported by the rising prevalence of arthritis and joint issues in aging pets, increasing awareness of preventive health measures, growing demand for natural and effective joint health solutions and the desire for mobility support in active pets.

What is the expected CAGR for the Pet Supplements Market leading up to 2029?

The expected CAGR for the pet supplements market leading up to 2029 is 8%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Pet Supplements Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global pet supplements market leading up to 2029 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape operational efficiency, asset longevity, and predictive maintenance practices across industrial, commercial, and residential sectors.

Rising Pet Healthcare Expenditure- The increasing emphasis on pet healthcare expenditure will become a key driver of growth in the pet supplements market by 2029. Factors such as increased awareness of pet health and wellness, rising pet ownership, a growing demand for advanced veterinary care, the rising prevalence of chronic conditions in pets and the willingness of pet owners to spend more on high-quality treatments, medications and preventive care for their pets. The rise in pet healthcare expenditure will fuel pet supplement growth as pet owners seek preventive care and specialized products to support their pets' health and well-being. As a result, the increasing emphasis on pet healthcare expenditure is anticipated to contributing to annual growth in the market.

Influence Of Pet Insurance- The expanding integration of pet insurance processes will serve as a key growth catalyst for the pet supplements market by 2029, reducing the financial burden on pet owners, encouraging them to invest in preventive care, including supplements. With coverage for wellness products and treatments, pet insurance makes it more affordable for owners to prioritize their pets' health, driving demand for high-quality, specialized supplements to address various health needs and enhance overall well-being. Therefore, influence of pet insurance is projected to supporting to annual growth in the market.

Increasing E-Commerce- The increasing emphasis on e-commerce will become a significant driver contributing to the growth of the pet supplements market by 2029. Increasing popularity of e-commerce offers pet owners convenient access to a wide variety of products, competitive pricing and doorstep delivery. E-commerce platforms enable brands to reach a broader audience, provide personalized recommendations and offer subscription services for regular supply. Additionally, the ease of comparing products and reading reviews online encourages pet owners to explore and purchase supplements, driving market expansion. Consequently, the increasing emphasis on e-commerce is projected to contributing to annual growth in the market.



Growing Concerns About Animal Welfare- The growing focus on concerns about animal welfare will emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the pet supplements market by 2029. Growing awareness of animal rights, media coverage of abuse and the increasing recognition of pets as family members deserving of proper care. Rising concerns about animal welfare support the pet supplements demand as pet owners become more conscious of the need to provide better care for their pets, leading to increased demand for supplements that promote health, longevity and overall well-being, particularly for pets with special dietary needs or chronic conditions. This growing focus on ethical treatment and health encourages pet owners to invest in high-quality, natural and effective supplements to enhance their pets' quality of life. Consequently, the growing focus on concerns about animal welfare is projected to contributing to annual growth in the market.

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Pet Supplements Market in 2029?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the retail pet supplements market, the pet supplements for dog market, the chewable pet supplements market, the pet supplements for hip & joint health market, and the pet probiotic supplements market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $2 billion in market value by 2029, driven by rising pet adoption, growing awareness of pet health and wellness, increasing demand for specialized nutritional solutions, and expansion of retail and e-commerce channels for pet care products. This surge reflects the accelerating adoption of innovative pet supplements and functional nutrition products that enhance pet health, immunity, and mobility, fueling transformative growth within the broader pet care and nutrition industry.

The retail pet supplements market is projected to grow by $726 million, the pet supplements for dog market by $486 million, the chewable pet supplements market by $479 million, the pet supplements for hip & joint health market by $390 million, and the pet probiotic supplements market by $321 million over the next five years from 2024 to 2029.

