Private Mortgage Insurance Market Trends and Analysis by Application, Vertical, Region, and Segment Forecast to 2029

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Private Mortgage Insurance Market?

The size of the private mortgage insurance market has seen significant growth in the past few years. It is projected to increase from $6.24 billion in 2024 to $6.84 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. Factors contributing to the growth during the historical period include better capital allocation by banks, increased default risk due to economic instability, understanding of PMI cancellation advantages, rising usage of mortgage brokers, and growth in financial education programs.

An impressive surge is anticipated in the private mortgage insurance market size in the forthcoming years. The market is projected to expand to $9.71 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. The increase during the expectancy period can be linked to the escalation of home costs, a swell in housing demand, increased urbanization, an expanding middle-class demographic, and governmental incentives provided for home buyers. Noteworthy trends during the expectancy period are inclusive of AI-based risk evaluation tools, digital mortgage platforms, automated underwriting mechanisms, amalgamation with fintech solutions, and the use of blockchain for data security.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Private Mortgage Insurance Global Market Growth?

The private mortgage insurance market is anticipated to flourish, driven by the increased rates in homeownership. Homeownership, which signifies a person or a family's legal entitlement to reside in a purchased residential property, is witnessing a surge. Factors such as the affordability of home buying over renting, facilitated by low fixed mortgage interest rates that provide long-term payment stability, are contributing to this trend. The role of private mortgage insurance is crucial as it supports homeownership by enabling buyers to secure a mortgage with a less hefty down payment. This arrangement noticeably expedites the home buying process as potential homeowners need not accumulate massive savings in advance. To illustrate, as per the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, a government agency based in the UK, the proportion of owner-occupied houses was approximately 64.1% of the total housing inventory as of 31 March 2022. This figure showed a slight increase from 63.8% in the preceding year. Hence, the expansion in homeownership rates is significantly augmenting the private mortgage insurance market's growth.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Private Mortgage Insurance Market?

Major players in the Private Mortgage Insurance Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Zurich Insurance Group

• Chubb Ltd.

• American International Group Inc.

• QBE Insurance Ltd.

• Arch Capital Group Ltd.

• First American Financial Corporation

• Genworth Financial Inc.

• AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd.

• Radian Group Inc.

• Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation (MGIC)

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Private Mortgage Insurance Market In The Globe?

Key players in the private mortgage insurance market, like the Australia-based Helia Group Limited, are concentrating on creating innovative solutions including digital campaigns. These campaigns aim to change public opinion and boost the intelligent use of lender's mortgage insurance (LMI) by using online platforms like social media, emails, webinars, and videos. Therefore, they provide precise and scalable educational and engaging content about financial products. For instance, Helia Group Limited's March 2025 digital campaign, LMI Lets Me In, targets mortgage brokers. It offers multilingual digital resources, webinars, podcasts, and more to help these brokers serve a diverse set of buyers. What sets this campaign apart is its focus on demonstrating the advantages of LMI, such as enabling homeownership up to nine years sooner and significant equity accumulation within five years. Ultimately, the goal is to reposition LMI, not as a financial hurdle, but as a potent asset aiding both customer acquisition and long-term risk mitigation strategies for lenders.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Private Mortgage Insurance Market Report?

The private mortgage insurance market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Type: Borrower-Paid, Lender-Paid, Single Premium, Split Premium

2) By Coverage: Primary, Pool

3) By Distribution Channel: Banks, Mortgage Brokers, Online Platforms, Other Distribution Channels

4) By End-User: First-Time Homebuyers, Repeat Homebuyers

Subsegments:

1) By Borrower-Paid: Monthly Premium, Annual Premium, Escrowed Payments, Auto-Debit Option, Online Billing Portals

2) By Lender-Paid: Built-In Rate Adjustment, Single Lender Plan, Multiple Loan Tier Plans, Bundled Premium Agreements, Hidden-Cost Disclosure Plans

3) By Single Premium: Upfront Lump-Sum Payment, Financed Into Loan, Refundable Premium Option, Non-Refundable Premium Option, Hybrid Payment Models

4) By Split Premium: Partial Upfront With Monthly, Tiered Split Options, Custom Ratio Models, Borrower-Lender Shared Plans, Deferred Monthly Kick-In

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Private Mortgage Insurance Industry?

In the 2025 Private Mortgage Insurance Global Market Report, North America tops the charts as the largest regional market in 2024. It is projected that the Asia Pacific region will see the quickest expansion in the upcoming forecast period. This comprehensive report includes coverage of various regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

