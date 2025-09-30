ALIGNERCO Celebrates Years of Changing Lives, One Smile at a Time

ALIGNERCO Clear Aligners

ALIGNERCO celebrates 6 years of transforming smiles across US with world's clearest aligners

The beauty of clear aligners is that they fit seamlessly into everyday life. ALIGNERCO has taken that convenience & paired it with affordability, which is something the industry has needed for years.” — Dr. Anas Athar

HICKSVILLE, NY, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ALIGNERCO , a reputable, affordable, and accessible orthodontic solutions provider, proudly announces its 6th anniversary this September. Since its founding, ALIGNERCO has been dedicated to reshaping the way people approach dental care, helping thousands of customers achieve the smile of their dreams with clear aligners and a wide range of dental protection products.Over the last six years, ALIGNERCO has become one of the most trusted names in orthodontics, known for combining accessibility, affordability, and convenience. The brand’s growing portfolio now includes clear aligners, retainers, night guards, mouth guards, whitening kits , and oral care accessories. All are designed to help customers protect and enhance their smiles from the comfort of their own homes."The beauty of clear aligners is that they fit seamlessly into everyday life. ALIGNERCO has taken that convenience and paired it with affordability, which is something the industry has needed for years.”- Dr. Anas AtharReaching this six-year milestone is a proof that people are ready for a smarter, more accessible alternative to traditional orthodontics.As part of the anniversary celebration, ALIGNERCO is offering customers a limited-time flat 30% OFF all clear aligner treatment plans throughout September.About ALIGNERCOFounded in 2019, ALIGNERCO has grown into a global leader in affordable clear aligner treatment and at-home dental protection products. With a commitment to innovation and accessibility, the company continues to help people achieve confident smiles without the high cost or hassle of traditional orthodontics.To learn more, visit www.alignerco.com

