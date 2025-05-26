ALIGNERCO Expands Access to Clear Aligner Treatment with New In-Person 3D Scan Option

3D scan for custom aligner plan

With the addition of in-person scanning, ALIGNERCO expands access to clear aligner treatment and accommodates more customer preferences across the United States

HICKSVILLE, NY, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ALIGNERCO , a leading provider of affordable at-home clear aligners in North America, has announced a new partnership with scan centers nationwide, offering customers the option to receive an in-person 3D dental scan for an easier, faster start to their smile journey.Customers can now conveniently book an in-person scan near them through ALIGNERCO’s website Here’s how it works:1. Book a Scan: Visit ALIGNERCO’s website to find and schedule an appointment at your nearest 3D scan partner clinic.2. Get Scanned: A licensed dental professional will perform a quick, precise 3D scan of your teeth.3. Begin Your Journey: ALIGNERCO will use the scan to create your custom treatment plan so you can start your clear aligner treatment without delay.This expanded offering supports ALIGNERCO’s mission to make clear aligner treatment simple, affordable, and accessible. With both at-home impression kits and in-person scans now available, customers can choose the method that best fits their comfort and convenience.About ALIGNERCOALIGNERCO is a trusted provider of at-home clear aligner treatment, helping thousands achieve their dream smiles without the high costs of traditional orthodontics. With flexible payment options, expert support, and now in-person scanning, ALIGNERCO continues to innovate in the field of accessible, dentist-supervised teeth straightening.To learn more or book your scan today, visit alignerco.com

