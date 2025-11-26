Biomed Industries to Present Four Transformative Studies on Alzheimer’s Disease, Obesity, and Stroke at CTAD 2025

Biomed Industries, Inc- logo Biomed pipeline NA-831 for Alzheimer's Disease

Biomed Industries to Present Four Transformative Studies on NA-831 for Alzheimer’s Disease, NA-931 for Obesity, and NA-911 for Stroke at CTAD 2025 - San Diego

NA-831 is the only drug to date that has halted disease progression in Phase 2 clinical trials. Combining it with Donanemab may optimize therapeutic efficacy while reducing serious side effects.” — Dr. Lloyd L. Tran, CEO of Biomed

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Biomed Industries, Inc ., a leading biopharmaceutical innovator developing transformative therapies for neurological and metabolic diseases, today announced that the Company will present four research papers at the Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease (CTAD) International Conference, taking place December 1–4, 2025, in San Diego, California.The presentations highlight Biomed’s next-generation oral therapeutics for Alzheimer’s disease, stroke, and obesity—with a focus on novel combination strategies aimed at enhancing safety, efficacy, and global accessibility.Featured CTAD 2025 Presentations:1. A Phase 3 Clinical Protocol: Placebo-Controlled, Double-Blind, Parallel-Group Study to Evaluate the Safety and Efficacy of NA-831 as Monotherapy and in Combination with Donanemab in Subjects with Early Alzheimer’s Disease2. Associations Between Alzheimer’s Disease and Obesity: Clinical Trials of NA-831 for AD and NA-931 for Obesity3. Associations Between Alzheimer’s Disease and Stroke: Clinical Studies of NA-831 for AD and NA-911 for Stroke4. Translational Progress of NA-831, NA-911, and NA-931: Clinical Evidence Supporting a Unified Theory for Alzheimer’s Disease, Stroke, and ObesityPRESENTATION 1: Phase 3 Clinical Protocol of NA-831 Combined with DonanemabNA-831, Biomed’s lead oral candidate, is a first-in-class therapy that promotes neuroprotection, neurogenesis, and memory enhancement. Phase 2 trials demonstrated disease-modifying potential with a favorable safety profile compared to traditional anti-amyloid agents.Recent clinical failures of anti-tau drugs (e.g., posudanimab) and metabolic-targeting therapies (e.g., semaglutide) in Alzheimer’s disease trials underscore the urgent need for novel strategies. NA-831—an orally administered small molecule designed to stimulate adult neurogenesis and neuronal repair—has shown significant cognitive improvement in early clinical studies. By activating the brain’s intrinsic regenerative capacity rather than focusing solely on protein-clearance mechanisms, NA-831 offers renewed hope for individuals living with Alzheimer’s disease.The upcoming Phase 3 study will evaluate NA-831 in combination with Donanemab, a recently FDA-approved monoclonal antibody. This approach aims to lower Donanemab dosing to reduce risks such as cerebral edema and microbleeds while enhancing cognitive outcomes.“NA-831 is the only drug to date that has halted disease progression in Phase 2 clinical trials,” said Dr. Lloyd Tran, CEO of Biomed Industries. “Combining it with Donanemab may optimize therapeutic efficacy while reducing serious side effects.”PRESENTATION 2: Alzheimer’s Disease and Obesity: Clinical Trials of NA-831 and NA-931Biomed’s research highlights a compelling neuro-metabolic link between Alzheimer’s disease, diabetes, and obesity. In addition to NA-831’s CNS-targeted benefits, the Company is advancing NA-931, an oral quadruple receptor agonist (IGF-1, GLP-1, GIP, glucagon) designed for obesity treatment.In a Phase 2 Multiple Ascending Dose (MAD) study of NA-931:• Mean body-weight reduction: up to 13.8% at 150 mg daily, representing 12.4% greater loss than placebo• ≥12% weight loss: achieved by 72% of NA-931 recipients vs. 2% of placebo• Safety: mild, transient GI-related adverse events; no muscle loss observedNA-931 demonstrated a strong safety profile, with mild and transient GI-related adverse events, and no observed muscle loss.“The Phase 2 results of NA-931 highlight its potential as a first-in-class oral quadruple receptor agonist for weight loss, with excellent safety and efficacy,” said Dr. Lloyd L. Tran. “We are excited to advance NA-931 to Phase 3 trials, aiming to provide a more comprehensive and well-tolerated treatment option for obesity.”PRESENTATION 3: Alzheimer’s Disease and Stroke: NA-831 and NA-911 Clinical EvidenceAlzheimer’s disease and stroke are two of the most prevalent neurological disorders in aging populations. Biomed’s clinical data on NA-831 for AD and NA-911, an analog of NA-831 developed for stroke, reveal a strong bidirectional relationship between the conditions.The coexistence of Alzheimer’s pathology and cerebrovascular lesions suggests a synergistic mechanism in which stroke may trigger or accelerate cognitive decline in individuals with underlying AD pathology.“Understanding the interconnected mechanisms between AD and stroke is essential for developing preventative and therapeutic strategies that address both neurodegenerative and vascular components of cognitive impairment,” said Dr. Lloyd Tran,PRESENTATION 4: Unified Theory: Translational Progress of NA-831, NA-911, and NA-931Chronic disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease, ischemic stroke, and obesity have historically been treated as separate conditions. However, converging evidence from molecular biology, systems medicine, and epidemiology shows that these diseases share overlapping mechanisms—including disruptions in energy metabolism, chronic inflammation, oxidative stress, impaired IGF-1 and insulin signaling, and reduced neurogenesis.Biomed’s Unified Theory has guided the development of three investigational agents—NA-831, NA-911, and NA-931—each targeting shared molecular pathways across CNS and metabolic systems. Though developed for different indications, the three analogs demonstrate therapeutic convergence supportive of this integrated disease model.“Our pipeline demonstrates how targeting interconnected pathways can unlock significant clinical potential,” said Mr. Michael Willis, VP of Business Development. “With six active programs across Alzheimer’s, ALS, Rett syndrome, stroke, obesity, and MASH, we are building a diversified platform to accelerate innovation and value creation.”About Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) Conference:CTAD is a meeting for professionals focused on therapeutic trials for Alzheimer's disease, taking place in San Diego, CA from December 1–4, 2025. The conference brings together leaders from industry and academia to foster partnerships, share research, and accelerate the development of treatments. Key aspects include discussions on diagnostics, new biomarkers, and a new Biotech Showcase to connect emerging companies with potential investors and partners.Website: https://www.ctad-alzheimer.com About Biomed Industries, Inc.Biomed Industries, Inc. is a pioneering biopharmaceutical company committed to developing novel therapeutics for serious neurological and metabolic conditions. The Company’s innovative research platform has produced investigational treatments for Alzheimer’s disease, ALS, Traumatic Brain Injury, Major Depressive Disorder, Diabetes, Obesity, MASH, Stroke, and rare diseases including Huntington’s disease and Rett syndrome.Website: https://www.biomedind.com Media & Investor Contact

