GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 64K Cellssense , a Swiss-rooted wellness brand, hosted its "From Lab to Legend — The Swiss Code of Youth" gala on Sept. 18 at the Waldorf Astoria Shanghai, bringing together more than 100 guests from academia, industry, and media. The program focused on translating lab research into consumer-ready concepts and fostering collaborations across Switzerland, the EU, and Asia.At the event, the company summarized progress on its proprietary nano-delivery technology, MPNutria, designed to support precise assembly and controlled release of select nutrients. 64K Cellssense also outlined its external collaborations, including scientific ties with ETH Zurich and cooperation with Clinique Eden Suisse in Montreux. Publications in Cell Press journals authored by the 64K Cellssense Research & Innovation Center were shared to contextualize the field’s trajectory and open questions for further study.“In our controlled pilot study, formulations processed at lab scale demonstrated consistent stability profiles when scaled up,” said the brand representative of 64K Cellssense. “We’ve established third-party testing and transparent labeling standards, enabling consumers, reviewers, and partners to verify key product attributes.”“Our global patients push us to advance methods grounded in aesthetic medicine,” said Patrice Miserez, CEO of Clinique Eden Suisse. “With 64K Cellssense, we see beauty as art informed by science—and we’re committed to taking that dialogue to a deeper level.”Business Partnership / Distribution Inquiry:For B2B partnerships and distribution discussions, contact hello@thecellssense.com.About 64K Cellssense64K Cellssense is a Swiss-rooted wellness brand focused on science-driven innovation and experience design. The company works with international research and clinical partners to explore advanced delivery technologies and quality standards suitable for premium consumer products. MPNutriais a trademark of the company. Learn more at [thecellssense.com].

