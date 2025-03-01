Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,049 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,628 in the last 365 days.

64K Cellssense Redefines Nutrient Delivery Science with Cell Press Publication

64K Cellssense Partners with Global Leading Institutions to Publish in Cell Biomaterials

Breakthrough research co-led with ETH Zurich and BMI Center unlocks intelligent cellular absorption pathways

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, March 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ --
64K Cellssense, the Swiss-rooted supplement brand under Vitagenix Group, announces a landmark publication in Cell Biomaterials detailing its pH-responsive nanoparticle technology. Developed through a tripartite collaboration with ETH Zurich, BMI Center, and West China Hospital, this innovation achieves unprecedented nutrient bioavailability—a critical leap for the $6.3 trillion global wellness industry (Global Wellness Institute, 2023).

The Science of Precision Delivery
The study introduces polyphenol-mediated microbeads (PmFL), nano-scale carriers engineered to:
1. Intelligently respond to gastrointestinal pH variations
2. Improve encapsulation stability via molecular structure optimization
3. Optimize absorption pathways for bioactive compounds
“This is delivery reimagined at the molecular level,” states Dr. Guo, Science Director at BMI Center. “Our technology ensures nutrients arrive intact where they're needed the most.”

Engineering Tomorrow's Nutrition Today
The research validates 64K Cellssense's R&D framework:
1. Interdisciplinary Synergy: Integrating ETH Zurich's biomaterial engineering with BMI Center's research expertise in bioactive ingredients
2. End-to-End Control: Maintaining molecular-level oversight from compound design to third-party human trials
3. Technology Safeguards: Deploying patent-backed technologies and ingredients that convert cellular science into clinically relevant anti-aging outcomes

This publication underscores 64K Cellssense's commitment to science-led innovation. By transforming Nobel-inspired research into human trial-supported solutions, while maintaining full control from discovery to production, the brand continues to advance science-backed anti-aging solutions.

Anastasia
Vitagenix Technology Limited
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

64K Cellssense Redefines Nutrient Delivery Science with Cell Press Publication

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more