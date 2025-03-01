64K Cellssense Redefines Nutrient Delivery Science with Cell Press Publication

64K Cellssense Partners with Global Leading Institutions to Publish in Cell Biomaterials

Breakthrough research co-led with ETH Zurich and BMI Center unlocks intelligent cellular absorption pathways

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, March 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 64K Cellssense , the Swiss-rooted supplement brand under Vitagenix Group, announces a landmark publication in Cell Biomaterials detailing its pH-responsive nanoparticle technology. Developed through a tripartite collaboration with ETH Zurich, BMI Center, and West China Hospital, this innovation achieves unprecedented nutrient bioavailability—a critical leap for the $6.3 trillion global wellness industry (Global Wellness Institute, 2023).The Science of Precision DeliveryThe study introduces polyphenol-mediated microbeads (PmFL), nano-scale carriers engineered to:1. Intelligently respond to gastrointestinal pH variations2. Improve encapsulation stability via molecular structure optimization3. Optimize absorption pathways for bioactive compounds“This is delivery reimagined at the molecular level,” states Dr. Guo, Science Director at BMI Center. “Our technology ensures nutrients arrive intact where they're needed the most.”Engineering Tomorrow's Nutrition TodayThe research validates 64K Cellssense's R&D framework:1. Interdisciplinary Synergy: Integrating ETH Zurich's biomaterial engineering with BMI Center's research expertise in bioactive ingredients2. End-to-End Control: Maintaining molecular-level oversight from compound design to third-party human trials3. Technology Safeguards: Deploying patent-backed technologies and ingredients that convert cellular science into clinically relevant anti-aging outcomesThis publication underscores 64K Cellssense's commitment to science-led innovation. By transforming Nobel-inspired research into human trial-supported solutions, while maintaining full control from discovery to production, the brand continues to advance science-backed anti-aging solutions.

