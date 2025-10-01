The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Online Laundry Service Market Expanding With $104.29 Billion at 26.5% CAGR by 2029

It will grow to $104.29 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.5%.” — The Business Research Company

What Is The Forecast For The Online Laundry Service Market From 2024 To 2029?

The market size for online laundry services has seen a massive expansion in recent years. It's projected to climb from a value of $32.11 billion in 2024 to $40.74 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.9%. Factors fueling this growth during the historical period include the growing prevalence of smartphones and internet access, rising acceptance of recurring laundry service models, increased knowledge about fabric maintenance and clothing lifespan, a surge in relocations and migrations in metropolitan regions, and the escalating impact of application-oriented home service platforms.

The market size of online laundry services is anticipated to experience a significant surge in the coming years, with an expected valuation of $104.29 billion by 2029, growing at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.5%. This anticipated growth within the forecast period is primarily driven by the increased need for contactless pickup and delivery services, an emphasized focus on the use of eco-friendly detergents and water-conserving technologies, greater acceptance of digital payment and wallet systems, and a widespread expansion of services into second and third-tier cities. Prominent trends over the forecast period are likely to include progress in automation and robotic sorting systems, the creation of app-based systems for real-time order tracking, breakthroughs in sustainable and biodegradable packaging solutions, the advancement of AI-powered demand forecasting tools, and the introduction of subscription-based high-end laundry plans.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Online Laundry Service Market?

The anticipated surge in the online laundry services market can be ascribed to the increasing number of women joining the workforce. Women's workforce participation signifies the share of women who are either in paid employment or are actively seeking jobs. This surge can be credited to the escalating availability of education and professional prospects, as more women attain the requisite skills and credentials for gainful employment. Online laundry services offer working women handy solutions to maintain household tasks effectively so they can devote time and attention to their professional and personal pursuits. These services include pickup, cleaning, and delivery, which significantly eases the burden and amplifies daily productivity. For instance, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported in August 2025 that the women's civilian labor force numbered 80,023 in July 2025, up from 79,467 in July 2024. As such, the escalating participation of women in the workforce is fueling the expansion of the online laundry services market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Online Laundry Service Market?

Major players in the Online Laundry Service Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Urban Company Private Limited

• LaundryGenius Inc.

• Press Technologies Incorporated

• Rinse Incorporated

• Washmen FZ LLC

• ihateironing.com Ltd.

• WashClub Inc.

• LaundryBox Inc.

• Laundryheap Limited

• MyClean Inc.

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Online Laundry Service Market?

Big industry players in the online laundry service sector are pivoting towards creating more sophisticated solutions, such as accessible digital interfaces, to provide a more efficient, easy and uninterrupted laundry service. The aim of such a digital interface, which is user-friendly, is to make it smooth for clients to schedule, monitor, and pay for their laundry services. A case in point, in February 2024, LG Electronics India, a tech firm based in India, introduced a new self-laundry service aimed at the educational sector. This service harnesses LG's cutting-edge, internet-enabled commercial washing machines and dryers, which allow patrons to personally manage the appliances through a user-friendly, app-powered interface. This scheme entails establishing 200 self-laundry facilities equipped with LG commercial washers, beginning with Galgotias University, where students can conveniently book machines, handle them, and process automatic payments through a dedicated mobile app. A considerable $4 million investment supports this initiative, aimed to upgrade and modernize student accommodations.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Online Laundry Service Market Segments

The online laundry service market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Service Type: Wash And Fold, Dry Cleaning, Laundry Subscription, Other Service Types

2) By Payment Method: Online Payment, Cash On Delivery

3) By Application: Residential, Commercial

4) By End-User: Individual, Corporate

Subsegments:

1) By Wash And Fold: Regular Wash, Express Wash, Premium Wash

2) By Dry Cleaning: Clothing Dry Cleaning, Home Textile Cleaning, Leather And Suede Cleaning

3) By Laundry Subscription: Weekly Subscription, Monthly Subscription, Custom Subscription

4) By Other Service Types: Ironing Only, Stain Removal, Pickup And Delivery

View the full online laundry service market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/online-laundry-service-global-market-report

Which Regions Are Dominating The Online Laundry Service Market Landscape?

In the Online Laundry Service Global Market Report 2025, North America was recognized as the dominant region for the year 2024. However, the expectation is that Asia-Pacific is poised for the most rapid growth during the upcoming forecast period. The report includes comprehensive coverage of several regions which are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

