Gov. Pillen Submits Letter to Liquor Control Commission Rejecting Proposed Rule Change

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen has submitted a letter to the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission making clear his rejection of a proposed rule change that would lift the ban on touching by customers in strip clubs that are licensed to sell liquor in Nebraska.

The letter reads in part: “The submitted change in Section 019.0FA would have removed specific regulatory language describing what constitutes inappropriate physical contact and paved the way for patrons to explicitly, physically touch agents or employees of licenses. In other words, the Commission (through its prior composition) has proposed that I approve a rule change that would effectively provide government permission for customers to touch the dancers at a strip club. I will not.”

The remainder of the signed letter constitutes Gov. Pillen’s complete statement addressing the rejection of the proposed rule change.

