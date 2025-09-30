Families Enjoy Year-Round Fun as Funfull Adds Seasonal Fall Adventures

Funfull invites Treasure Valley families to celebrate autumn with a mix of seasonal traditions and year-round favorites.

I’ve always believed that strong family bonds are made over shared activities and adventures. After all, the essence of family bonding is the time you spend together.” — Vishal Patel, CEO & Founder, Funfull

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As summer shifts into fall, Funfull is helping families in the Treasure Valley carry adventure into a new season. The FunPass brings together local gems and national attractions, giving parents and kids an easy way to find what’s next—whether that means exploring a pumpkin patch, stepping into a corn maze, or heading indoors for year-round play.This autumn, one standout experience is the Aquarium of Boise , home to more than 250 species across 38 exhibits. Families can enjoy interactive touch tanks, rainforest and reef displays, and the newly refreshed Ray Pool, where children can meet rays and small sharks up close. With hours running Monday–Saturday from 10 a.m.–5 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m.–5 p.m., it’s an option that makes cooler days just as memorable as sunny summer outings.Beyond the aquarium, families can weave fall traditions into their weekends—pumpkin picking, hayrides, and community festivals—before turning to year-round favorites like skating, arcades, and movie nights. For parents searching online for “fun places to visit near me”, the FunPass simplifies the answer by bundling seasonal adventures with everyday escapes, all at an affordable price.“Fall is when families come together to create new traditions,” said Vishal Patel, CEO and Founder of Funfull. “It might be watching a child light up at the Aquarium of Boise’s touch tanks, enjoying a hayride, or gathering for a movie night. The FunPass makes it possible to fit those experiences into everyday life without the stress of last-minute planning.”With partners spanning Idaho and beyond, Funfull connects members to both community favorites and national names such as Cinemark, Altitude Trampoline Park, Hersheypark, and AMC. By blending seasonal highlights with reliable year-round options, Funfull ensures families never run out of ways to stay connected through fun.About FunfullOur MissionFunfull is committed to making family fun part of everyday life—not just holidays or vacations. By encouraging active play and shared experiences, Funfull helps families create lasting memories while keeping outings simple and affordable.Our ReachThrough its FunPass membership, Funfull provides free and discounted access to more than 1,000 family fun centers across seven states, including Idaho. Partners range from local favorites like the Aquarium of Boise to national names such as Regal, Cinemark, Hersheypark, and AMC.Media ContactNikki BryanFunfull, Inc+1 888-386-3855fun@funfull.com

