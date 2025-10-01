Local Area Network (LAN) As A Service Market to Reach USD $11.86 Billion by 2029 at 15.3% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Local Area Network (LAN) As A Service Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Local Area Network (LAN) As A Service Market?

The market size for Local Area Network (LAN) as a Service has experienced swift growth in the recent past. It is anticipated to rise from $5.80 billion in 2024 to $6.71 billion in 2025, projecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.7%. The notable growth in the past can be linked to the escalation in enterprise investment on network infrastructure, the swelling demand for scalable network solutions, heightened attention towards seamless network administration, a growing requirement for consolidated network control, and an increased emphasis on diminishing IT operating expenses.

In the coming years, the market size for local area network (LAN) as a service is anticipated to experience significant expansion, reaching $11.86 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth of 15.3%. The growth during this projected period is linked to various factors such as increased data traffic within enterprise networks, heightened outsourcing of network management services, and burgeoning deployment of edge devices in LANs. Additionally, the need for low-latency communication and a growing mobile workforce throughout different organizations are also key contributors. Key trends during this period entail AI-enhanced network optimization, the advent of Wi-Fi 6 and 6E technologies, zero trust network architecture (ZTNA), software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN), as well as network slicing for enterprise LANs.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Local Area Network (LAN) As A Service Global Market Growth?

The surge in connected devices is anticipated to boost the expansion of the local area network (LAN) as a service market in the future. These devices, embedded with sensors, software, or network connectivity, can transmit, receive, and exchange data over the internet or other networks. The integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) into homes, workplaces, and industries has led to the rapid increase in connected devices, thereby promoting greater automation and connectivity. LAN as a Service facilitates these devices by offering a dependable, scalable, and centrally governed network infrastructure that ensures trustable connectivity and instant data exchange. This functionality enhances communication among IoT devices, improves performance, and simplifies network complexity. For instance, Ericsson, a Swedish networking and telecommunications firm, predicted in November 2022 that IoT-connected device figures would rise to 34.7 billion by 2028, up from 13.2 billion in 2022. Out of these, 28.7 billion devices will connect through local short-range LPWANs and 6 billion via wide-area networks, including private cellular networks. As such, the increasing prevalence of connected devices is contributing to the growth of the local area network (LAN) as a service market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Local Area Network (LAN) As A Service Market?

Major players in the Local Area Network (LAN) As A Service Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Verizon Business Global LLC

• AT&T Inc.

• Deutsche Telekom AG

• Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

• International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• Broadcom Inc.

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

• NEC Corporation

• Arista Networks Inc.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Local Area Network (LAN) As A Service Market?

Top businesses in the LAN (local area network) as a service market are prioritizing the development of advanced technology, like fiber-based LAN offerings. These solutions are designed to increase network speed and lower energy consumption while providing scalable, forward-thinking connectivity options for businesses. Fiber-based LAN solutions use fiber-optic cables instead of traditional copper wires, resulting in faster data transfers, enhanced bandwidth, and increased reliability. As an example, Nokia Corporation, a Finland-based tech company known for its expertise in digital infrastructure solutions, networking, and telecommunications, rolled out Aurelis Optical LAN in May 2025. This advanced fiber-based LAN solution is customized for enterprise in-building and campus connectivity, offering up to 70% reduction in cabling and up to 40% reduction in power usage. The solution also boasts a lifespan exceeding 50 years and supports speeds from 1 Gb/s, with potential future boosts to 50 Gb/s and 100 Gb/s.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Local Area Network (LAN) As A Service Market Report?

The local area network (LAN) as a service market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

2) By Deployment Model: Cloud-Based, On-Premises

3) By Network Configuration Type: Virtual LAN (VLAN), Extended LAN (ELAN), Wireless LAN (WLAN), Wired Local Area Network (LAN)

4) By Application: Banking, Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI), Education, Healthcare, Hospitality, Telecom, Other Applications

5) By End-User Size: Small Enterprises, Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises, Startups

Subsegment:

1) By Hardware: Switches, Routers, Wireless Access Points (WAPs), Gateways, Controllers, Network Security Appliances, Cables And Connectivity Tools

2) By Software: Network Management Software, Cloud-Orchestration Platforms, Network Security Software, Virtual LAN (VLAN) Software, Performance Monitoring And Analytics Tools

3) By Services: Network Design And Deployment, Managed Local Area Network (LAN) Services, Wireless Local Area Network (LAN) Services, Local Area Network (LAN) Security Services, Monitoring And Performance Management, Support And Maintenance, Consulting And Integration Services

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Local Area Network (LAN) As A Service Industry?

In the 2025 Global Market Report for Local Area Network (LAN) as a Service, North America stands out as the leading region. It is predicted that the fastest growth will occur in the Asia-Pacific region within the forecast period. The report comprises a comprehensive coverage of regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

