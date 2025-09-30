Arrest Made in Wisconsin Avenue Stabbing

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect who stabbed a man in Northwest.

On Sunday, September 28, 2025, at approximately 3:54 p.m., the victim was delivering food to the suspect in the 2700 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest. The suspect disputed the price of the order with the victim. As the victim attempted to complete the delivery the suspect assaulted the victim, produced a knife and stabbed the victim multiple times. The suspect then fled the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Responding officers located the suspect inside an apartment building and placed him under arrest. 37-year-old Travis Cole of Northwest, D.C., was charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).

CCN: 25148392