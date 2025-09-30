2 CBP leaders honored with prestigious awards for innovation, excellence

WASHINGTON – Two executives from U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Information and Technology received awards for their exceptional contributions to advancing homeland security and innovation.

Assistant Commissioner and Chief Information Officer Sonny Bhagowalia was honored with the 2025 FedScoop 50 Golden Gov Award, while Chief Data Officer Michelle Zebrowski received the Homeland’s 50 Trailblazers award.

This marks the fourth time Bhagowalia has received FedScoop’s Golden Gov award, the most prestigious of the FedScoop 50. The Golden Gov honors visionary leaders who have spent their careers implementing innovative ideas and driving transformation to deliver better mission outcomes and citizen services to the American public. He is the only component-level CIO among the seven 2025 Golden Gov winners.

Zebrowski’s inclusion in Homeland Security Today’s “Homeland’s 50 Trailblazers” highlights her leadership in implementing groundbreaking solutions to enhance national security, protect the public, and secure the nation. Selected by editors and advisors at Homeland Security Today, the Trailblazers list recognizes individuals who are at the forefront of addressing the nation’s most pressing threats and vulnerabilities through innovative approaches.

Zebrowski will formally accept the award Sept. 30 at the 50 Trailblazers Reception in Tysons Corner, VA.