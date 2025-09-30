ResolveXO Wins Real Estate Advisory Team of the Year at 2025 RICS Australia Awards

ResolveXO Team at the 2025 RICS Australia Awards

This award is proof that independence matters. Our clients come to us because they want advice that’s professional and free of conflicts — not brokerage that’s dressed up as advice.” — Stuart Allison, CEO & Partner, ResolveXO

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At the 2025 RICS Australia Awards, ResolveXO was recognised as Real Estate Advisory Team of the Year, achieving its third straight win and fourth since the category’s inception.This result reinforces ResolveXO’s strong position in the category and reflects that the market increasingly values professional, transparent, and client-only advice.ResolveXO’s submission showcased its work with MinterEllison, one of Australia’s largest law firms, as it faced a critical decision about the future of its headquarters. With the firm’s Governor Macquarie Tower lease expiring in 2028, ResolveXO provided independent advice, underpinned by financial modelling and market expertise, to evaluate all potential options.Following a comprehensive analysis, ResolveXO assisted MinterEllison in making a decision that secures operational efficiencies, enhances workplace flexibility, and supports their commitment to achieving net zero emissions by 2030.The RICS Awards celebrate innovation and excellence across the built environment, recognising organisations and individuals who raise standards and drive impact within the real estate sector.Judges at the awards described the ResolveXO submission as “impressive,” underscoring the firm’s reputation for delivering conflict-free, client-first advice.“This award is proof that independence matters. Our clients come to us because they want advice that’s professional and free of conflicts — not brokerage that’s dressed up as advice. We’re proud that this approach continues to be recognised at the highest level. I would like to thank our staff, clients and the RICS for upholding this,” said Stuart Allison, CEO & Partner, ResolveXO.About ResolveXOResolveXO is Australasia’s leading corporate property strategist, exclusively representing business occupiers of commercial and industrial premises. The firm provides independent advice to strategically plan, negotiate, and secure the best achievable property outcome for its clients. ResolveXO is 100% partner-owned and maintains no affiliations with landlords, agencies, project management, or construction entities, ensuring that its advice is transparent, client-only, and completely free from conflicts of interest. ResolveXO is a Chartered Member regulated by the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS).For more information about ResolveXO, visit https://www.resolvexo.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.