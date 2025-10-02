Vintage Modern Accelerates Growth with Thriving Production and Delighted Owners

Luxury aftermarket coachbuilder delivers handcrafted Modern Classics to a growing global clientele.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vintage Modern , formerly known as Vintage Broncos, has entered a new phase of growth with production fully ramped up, delivering fully modernized classic cars inspired by the first-generation Ford Bronco. Building on years of expertise blending vintage design with modern car reliability, technology, and now safety features, including 6 airbags. The company is proving that its rebrand is not only a symbolic shift but a successful evolution into the next era of modern-classic motoring.Unlike restored classics, each Vintage Modern vehicle is built on a modern 2025 Ford chassis. This approach ensures modern safety, dependability, and comfort with design cues from the 1960’s. Features such as six airbags, crumple zones, anti-lock brakes, side impact beams, pre-collision assist with emergency braking, traction and stability control, and LATCH seat belts ensure safety, while luxury touches such as a hand stitched leather interior, heated seats, air conditioning, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, backup camera, and advanced suspension deliver the experience of a modern 2025 vehicle.“Our mission has always been to seamlessly blend classic-inspired design while making these vehicles safe, reliable, luxurious and easy to drive for today’s modern car buyer,” said Chau Nguyen, Founder and CEO. “The demand we’re seeing proves that people don’t just want to collect, they want to drive with zero compromises. And we’re delivering that at scale.”This production milestone underscores the company’s ability to deliver not just concept cars, but fully realized vehicles ready for daily driving. The expanded capacity signals Vintage Modern’s commitment to meeting rising demand for a better classic car while maintaining uncompromising craftsmanship.The response from customers highlights the company’s growing reputation for excellence. Many clients describe the ownership experience as transformative. One recent buyer shared:“Dreams do come true when the Vintage team custom builds your dream ride. I have never been more impressed with the quality and craftsmanship than I was today when I took it out for my first spin. The exterior design and finish are so smooth and sleek, but the Snow White leather and suede interior with the lavender vents and speakers is absolutely mind-blowing!”Another owner, who surprised her husband with a build, noted:“The team at Vintage Modern is exceptional in every way. With so many options to make the car perfect for us, the process was incredibly smooth. The car was finished exactly when promised and delivered to my doorstep. It’s been such a pleasure doing business with Vintage Modern and we have the most stunning car ever. We will be owners for life.”These experiences, echoed in numerous reviews, underscore not only the company’s craftsmanship but also its attentive approach to customer relationships, from design consultation to delivery.The transition from Vintage Broncos to Vintage Modern marked a pivotal moment, expanding the company’s vision and establishing a broader design philosophy that blends classic design with modern day innovation. Now, with production scaling and client builds garnering admiration worldwide, the company is thriving as both a manufacturer and a brand.High-profile clients, including Jennifer Lopez, Mark Wahlberg, LeBron James, and Kevin Hart, have further cemented Vintage Modern’s position in the ultra high-end luxury automotive market, but the company continues to emphasize that its vehicles are not for collectors or purists—they are fully modernized and designed to be driven, enjoyed, and relied upon daily.Alongside the rebrand, Vintage Modern launched a redesigned website at https://vintagemodern.co , featuring detailed vehicle listings, customization options via an online configurator , and a refreshed visual identity. The site’s new wordmark combines retro design elements with a modern, forward-looking aesthetic, reflecting the company’s unique philosophy.About Vintage ModernVintage Modern, formerly Vintage Broncos, headquartered in the suburbs of Atlanta, Georgia, is dedicated to creating modern luxury vehicles blended with classic-inspired designs. Founded by serial entrepreneur and car fanatic Chau Nguyen, the company was born out of passion after a bad experience with his own 1970 classic Ford Bronco– loose steering, bad brakes, harsh ride, constant leaks and breakdowns. What started off as a passion project evolved into a global brand with over 3 million followers with a broader mission: to craft vehicles that honor the past while offering the safety, reliability, and luxury of modern automobiles. Each build is unique, designed for drivers who want the best of both worlds.Connect with Vintage Modern:Website: https://vintagemodern.co/ Address:1810 Satellite Blvd #300,Buford, GA 30518

