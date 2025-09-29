When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: September 29, 2025 FDA Publish Date: September 29, 2025 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Fruit/Fruit Product

Foodborne Illness Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes Company Name: Wholesale Produce Supply, LLC. Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Wholesale Produce Supply, LLC. Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

Wholesale Produce Supply of Minneapolis, Minnesota is recalling fresh cut/processed cantaloupe, because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Fresh Cut Cantaloupe was sold to distributors in Nebraska, North Dakota and Wisconsin, who may have distributed into other states under the “Harvest Cuts” and “Fresh and Finest” brand at traditional grocery locations.

Fresh Cut cantaloupe was sold in traditional plastic clamshell containers under the “Harvest Cuts” & Fresh & Finest” label in both cantaloupe-only products, as well as mixed containers that include other fresh cut-fruits.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall was the result of a routine sampling program by the company which revealed that the finished products potentially contained bacteria. Wholesale Produce Supply has suspended production and distribution of the affected lots as the company continues their investigation as to what caused the problem.

Consumers who have purchased “Harvest Cuts” or “Fresh and Finest” affected products are encouraged to return the product to place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Wholesale Produce Supply at (612) 378-2025 and ask for Steve Foster VP of Food Safety & QA.

A list of recalled products at retail locations are as follows: