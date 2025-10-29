When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: October 29, 2025 FDA Publish Date: October 29, 2025 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Product was found to be uneviscerated. Uneviscerated fish have been linked to outbreaks of botulism poisoning. Company Name: New Hoque & Sons Inc. Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

New Hoque & Sons Inc. of Maspeth, NY, is recalling its packages of “Dry Ghoinnya Fish” because the product was found to be uneviscerated.

The recalled “Dry Ghoinnya Fish” were distributed nationwide in retail stores. The product comes in a 10-12 pound, clear plastic package marked with an expiration date of 5/19/25 stamped on the bottom. The product UPC code is 908172635412.

The recall was initiated after routine sampling by New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Food Inspectors and subsequent analysis by Food Laboratory staff revealed the product was not properly eviscerated prior to processing.

The sale of uneviscerated fish is prohibited under New York State Agriculture and Markets regulations because Clostridium botulinum spores are more likely to be concentrated in the viscera than any other portion of the fish. Uneviscerated fish have been linked to outbreaks of botulism poisoning. Symptoms of botulism include dizziness, blurred or double vision and trouble with speaking or swallowing. Difficulty in breathing, weakness of other muscles, abdominal distension, and constipation may also be common symptoms. People experiencing these problems should seek immediate medical attention.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

Consumers who have purchased the “Dry Ghoinnya Fish” are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at (718) 391-0992.